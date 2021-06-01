Louis Marcotte's FEI Canada résumé is nothing short of remarkable. For over 19 years, Louis has been a deeply well-respected, dedicated and enthusiastic FEI Canada member who has held a plethora of the most significant roles at the organization including Treasurer, Chair of the FEI Canada National Board of Directors, Chair of the 2009 Montreal Conference, Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, Chair of the Governance Committee, amongst many other roles.

Louis has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership abilities during his time with FEI Canada. His steadfast ambassadorial dynamism for FEI Canada has led to considerable, tangible improvements to the governance of the organization as well as using his diverse network of contacts to bring in new partnerships, sponsors, and members. Louis has also been instrumental in helping to put together numerous industry-leading sessions at FEI Canada events and conferences up and down the country - some of which he personally participated in as a speaker.

An undoubtedly deserving winner of this esteemed award, FEI Canada sends a heartfelt thank you to Louis Marcotte for his years of service to the organization.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award ceremony will take place at the upcoming 2021 FEI Canada Virtual Conference: Optimizing the DNA of 21st Century Leaders, which will take place, June 1-3, 2021.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

