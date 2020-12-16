Lotus Ventures Unaware of Any Material Change

Canadian Securities Exchange: Symbol J

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - At the request of IIROC, Lotus Ventures Inc. ("Lotus" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is the publicly traded licensed producer that owns Lotus Cannabis, a premium cannabis brand in Canada. In terms of continuity, operational, sales and profit results in the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter are generally consistent with the Company's fiscal third quarter results.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is a licensed producer that grows rare and new-to-market strains of cannabis while providing consistency and reliability for consumers through its innovative purpose-built facility that was created in BC's North Okanagan region.

