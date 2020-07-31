Lotus Ventures Reports Second Profitable Quarter

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (FRA: LV9) (OTC: LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company") the publicly traded licensed producer that owns Lotus Cannabis Co, a premium BC cannabis brand in Canada is pleased to report approximately $1.2 million in net income on $1.7 million in sales for the three month period ending May 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Income Statement

Quarterly revenue increased 66% to $1,775,878 from $1,071,252 in the previous quarter.

to from in the previous quarter. Quarterly gross margin of 54% or $968,799 (before fair value changes).

or (before fair value changes). Positive net income of $1,231,779 (including fair value change on biological assets).

Balance Sheet

Working capital increased to $1,153,157 from - $272,933 in the previous quarter.

from - in the previous quarter. Cash position increased to $142,070 from $4 ,025 in the previous quarter.

from ,025 in the previous quarter. Total assets of $17,245,415 .

Third Quarter Operating Results

467KG of cannabis sold.

of cannabis sold. 100% of crops to date have been harvested successfully (no crop failures).

of crops to date have been harvested successfully (no crop failures). Established wholesale relationships with five licensed producers with flower production being distributed by wholesale partners in seven provinces.

During the quarter "we continued to make significant progress in regard to sales and marketing, increasing our brand recognition on the wholesale market, and establishing additional wholesale relationships. Our group believes that continued execution and hard work will create value for our shareholders, as Lotus is one of the limited number of cannabis companies to be profitable" said Lotus CEO Dale McClanaghan.

For the complete Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending May 31, 2020, visit www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the publicly traded licensed producer that owns Lotus Cannabis Co, a premium cannabis brand in Canada. The Company is a craft grower at scale focused on cultivating consistently fresh cannabis at its purpose-built facility located in BC's Okanagan Valley. Lotus created its innovative facility to cultivate unique and reliable strains, using an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the region's most experienced growing teams.

