Lotus Ventures Reports First Quarter Results

Canadian Securities Exchange: Symbol J

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (FRA: LV9) (OTC: LTTSF) (the "Company" or "Lotus") today announced financial results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2019. The Company recorded net income of $839,554, compared to a loss of $839,264 during the same period last year. This quarter was about ramping up to full production and Q2 will be about executing on sales and shipment. Lotus will be exploring its higher THC% strains held in its seed catalogue, with the view of adding to its Kalifornia strain that seems to be in high demand at 24%+ THC.

Lotus has been extremely busy over the past year, and "now that the Company has been in production for more than a quarter, we are pleased to share that we are on the right track to profitability," said Dale McClanaghan, CEO.

Below is a reflection of the milestones the Company reached in calendar 2019:

Completion of its $13M facility buildout

facility buildout Received Cultivation, Medical sales, Plant/Seeds sales licenses

Imported 3500 seeds and 229 varieties of strains into its vault

Confirmed its operation is compliant by Health Canada

Received successful lab tests reporting 19% - 24% THC

Completion of a new harvest every 12 days since October 1, 2019 with yields exceeding target by 10 – 25%.

As of November 30, 2019, the following milestones were recorded:

Net Income: $839,554

Production in Inventory: $1 .29MM (302kg of dried flower)

.29MM (302kg of dried flower) Cost to Produce: $1.04 /gram

/gram Earnings Per Share: (0.01)

Decreased SG&A – Consulting, professional fees and share based compensation

Lotus has outlined the following as milestones to reach in the year 2020:

Obtain a Processing license to permit retail sales and distribution

Move forward with Phase 1B expansion up to an additional 30,000 square feet

The Company believes it's on the right track moving forward and the subsequent quarterly financial results will provide more financial and production guidance for investors. This quarter has proven the Company can produce high-grade cannabis at low production costs, and we look forward to updating shareholders in the future.

For all official documents, including the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2019, please visit SEDAR.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is an Okanagan-based licensed producer focused on growing exceptional cannabis products for the wholesale and recreational market in Canada. Lotus operates an innovative purpose-built facility with unique proven strains, and an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the region's most experienced growing teams.

To learn more, visit https://lotuscannabis.ca/ or follow us on Twitter: @lotuscannabisco Facebook: @lotuscanna Instagram: @lotuscannabisco LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco

Forward Looking Information:

The information contained within this news release has been prepared by Lotus Ventures Inc. Lotus Ventures Inc. owns Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium cannabis brand in Canada. This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lotus Ventures Inc.

For further information: Dale McClanaghan, President & CEO, [email protected], 604-644-9844; Daniel McRobert, Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-842-4625