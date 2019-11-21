Lotus Ventures Finalizes First Shipment with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (FRA: LV9) (OTC: LTTSF) (the "Company" or "Lotus") has finalized the details of its first shipment to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV: XLY), and expects the shipment to be sent out next week. Pursuant to Lotus and Auxly's definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 11, 2018, Auxly is entitled to purchase the first 50% of Lotus' cultivation at a fixed price, with a right of first offer to purchase the remaining 50% at market prices. Auxly has agreed to purchase 100% of the initial crop and has an ongoing interest in our high-quality flower production.

Lab Testing:

Lotus was pleased with its initial batch yielding more cannabis than originally expected, while passing all quality control measures. The Company grew multiple strains in its initial batch, optimizing the growing environment and learning what strains worked best for the current market demand. Out of the initial batch, one strain tested at 22.6% THC while the average amongst the group tested at approximately 19.1% THC. As per market demand, Lotus plans to grow higher THC products and anticipates higher THC results in future batches now that the growing environment has been standardized.

Market Trends:

As per multiple industry reports, as well as internal data, Canadian cannabis consumers are currently demanding premium dried flower with a high THC% content. Our analysis finds that indoor produced craft products with a high THC% have been able to either maintain or increase selling prices in retail since legalization, while lower-to-mid grade products have seen selling price compression since legalization. Lotus continues to be focused on exceeding consumer expectations as a reliable low-cost producer of high-quality flower grown from exotic and premium strains.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is an Okanagan-based licensed producer focused on growing exceptional cannabis products for the wholesale and recreational market in Canada. Lotus operates an innovative purpose-built facility with unique proven strains, and an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the region's most experienced growing teams.

The facility was designed with a perpetual production cycle harvesting one of six production rooms every two weeks, consistently producing high-end cannabis at low production costs.

Earlier this year, Lotus Ventures launched its initial consumer-focused brand "Lotus Cannabis Co." targeting discerning consumers. The Company is in the process of obtaining an amended sales licence, which when issued, permits the sale of cannabis to provincial distributors and retail supply chains.

To learn more, visit https://lotuscannabis.ca/ or follow us on Twitter: @lotuscannabisco Facebook: @lotuscanna Instagram: @lotuscannabisco LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco

