Lotus Sees Strong Demand and an Undersupply of High-Quality Product in the Market

As recently reported by the Ontario Cannabis Store, during the April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 period, cannabis flower with a THC% greater than 20% sold 101x and 161x more on the Ontario Cannabis Store website and in retail stores, respectively.

During the June to October period, Lotus' cannabis flower averaged a THC% of approximately 25% and the Company saw an increased demand for its product nationally on a wholesale basis. The Company's internal research also indicates a 1.2% market share of total sales in the Ontario flower market since its collaborative strain launch with Kolab Project. With our low cost of production and the strong demand for a premium product, Lotus has the opportunity and the reason to expand production further in a market that has lagged on the need for product quality.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) is the publicly traded licensed producer that owns Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium-craft cannabis brand in Canada. Lotus grows rare and new-to-market strains of cannabis, while providing consistency and reliability through its innovative purpose-built facility that was created in BC's North Okanagan region. The facility was designed for the ideal growing conditions that cannabis plants need to thrive in, using a high-performance harvest schedule with fresh biweekly harvests. Lotus has decades of growing experience and uses an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the region's most knowledgeable growing teams.

