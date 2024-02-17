MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, February 20, the prize pool will amount to $80 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 10 Maxmillions.

"Several Lotto Max jackpots were won in Québec in 2023. We're hoping that some of that same luck rubs off on Québec players in next Tuesday's draw when the jackpot will be $70 million," says Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

Photo Loto-Québec (CNW Group/Loto-Québec)

Three jackpots of $50 million or more won locally recently

On December 15, Nancy Gauthier, Jeannette Boisvert and Gilles Larouche, a family from the Laurentides, took home $50,000,000 .

. Catherine Ennis and Jean Larocque, a couple from Estrie, pocketed the $55,000,000 jackpot on Halloween night.

jackpot on Halloween night. Over Thanksgiving weekend, Montréal resident Pierre Richer won the $50,000,000 jackpot.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3 .614 billion since its launch in 2009.

.614 billion since its launch in 2009. In total, there have been 43 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000 ,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.

,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws. One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, five $55,000,000 jackpots, and nine $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.

In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 221 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 140 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2023, it paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes to lottery winners. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Discover their story.

Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas Spokesperson and Media Relations Director Loto-Québec 514-499-5208 [email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec