MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Loto-Québec is looking for the holders of two winning tickets of $1,000,000 each purchased in Estrie and Lanaudière.

A retailer in the Le Val-Saint-François RCM in Estrie sold the selection that won the $1,000,000 Extra top prize in the January 6 draw, over 40 days ago.

top prize in the January 6 draw, over 40 days ago. In Lanaudière, a Lotto 6/49 $1,000 ,000 prize won over five months ago remains unclaimed. A retailer in the L'Assomption RCM sold the winning ticket in the September 16, 2023, draw.

Loto-Québec asks the public to check their tickets. A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app, or at retailers. The holders of the winning tickets are urged to call Loto-Québec's customer service team at 1-866-611-5686.

Details about the unclaimed prizes:

$1,000,000 with Extra Where the ticket was purchased: Le Val- Saint-François RCM Administrative region: Estrie Draw date: January 6, 2024 Prize category: Grand prize Winning selection: 2445958 Prize claim deadline: January 5, 2025 $1,000,000 with Lotto 6/49 Where the ticket was purchased: L'Assomption RCM Administrative region: Lanaudière Draw date: September 16, 2023 Prize category: Guaranteed prize (white ball) Winning selection: 74564479-02 Prize claim deadline: September 15, 2024

Winners have 365 days following the draw to claim their prize.

Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.

still hasn't been claimed after several weeks. Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players as bonus prizes and special draws.

All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are also listed in the Useful Information tab of the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit Québec as a whole. In 2023, it paid out over $1.6 billion in prizes to lottery winners. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Read their stories.

The responsible commercialization of lottery and gaming products is central to Loto-Québec's operations. The corporation has been granted the highest internationally recognized certification in responsible gaming by the World Lottery Association.

