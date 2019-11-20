Loti Wellness Announces Canadian Launch of Premier Self-Care Subscription Box

The monthly service is designed to nurture positivity and joy by enhancing the mental and emotional health of members, using therapeutic strategies and self-care products. Each month, a newly themed box will be released with an emphasis on various topics relating to wellness. The inaugural December box, "Self-Care Plan", focuses on activities and tips for establishing a wellness plan. The December box will begin shipping in early December to arrive ahead of the holidays.

Practical strategies included with the therapeutic activities will help members address life challenges, such as anxiety and stress; while the discovery of new products will reinforce a more positive and healthful lifestyle. Loti's vision is to inspire everyone to create a life of meaning and intention, and to find happiness from within so you can live life to its fullest.

About Loti Wellness

Loti [lo-tee] is a lifestyle that inspires you to Live Loti — to Be Kind to yourself, to Be Bold with purpose, and to Be Glad in gratitude.

Loti Wellness was founded by an Occupational Therapist and Psychotherapist, Kitty Shum, with over 10 years of experience using integrative psychotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and positive psychology to help individuals improve and maintain their mental health and wellbeing. While the term "self-care" is often associated with luxury and indulgence, Loti Wellness embodies the discipline of self-care and self-love as a necessary component of one's wellbeing – in mind, body, and soul. Loti further recognizes the many priorities competing for our time, and therefore curates and delivers self-care to individual's homes to make life easier and happier.

Along with a mission to nurture wellness, Loti is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and providing education to reduce stigma. As part of their efforts, a portion of every Loti Wellness subscription goes to supporting the Mood Disorders Society of Canada's Elephant in the Room Campaign.

