Losant Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Innovative and Customizable IoT Platform

The embedded edge agent in WebAssembly module is proof of Losant's continuous effort to stay ahead of the curve. Losant spent 2 years of research and development (R&D) investment on this feature, which dynamically updates the runtime behavior with speed and agility. Frost & Sullivan believes Losant's embedded edge computing functionality enables production lines to be more responsive via integration with machine sensors, controllers, and gateways.

The company's edge features that are directly integrated into their IoT platform offers a thorough and ready-to-use solution for data collection, processing, analysis, and visualization, providing real-time insights. Losant's users can easily access and manage data with its advanced drag-and-drop dashboard that facilitates the typical time-consuming application development process.

"Unlike market leaders who use a full-code approach, Losant's platform is low-code based and therefore more usable than other platforms that require customized development. Losant's full application programming interface (API) helps clients customize their IoT solution and integrate with additional internal or external services faster," said Carina Gonçalves, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "The drag-and-drop workflow editor stands out in the market because it allows enterprises to build custom workflows and manage complex interactions between edge devices, networks, and the cloud on their own, without programming resources."

This simple low-code approach to cloud and edge deployment dramatically boosts agility and time to market by enabling an easily operated environment where non-developers can quickly and seamlessly deploy solutions. To secure its customers' information, the company leverages modern encryption technologies, meeting the most rigorous security requirements while ensuring a flexible deployment model for all customers.

Additionally, Losant collects its customers' device data in a completely managed and scalable database while maintaining a highly competitive and flexible pricing model that focuses on each business's needs. As a result,Losant helps to reduce the cost of IoT solution deployment, while removing the complexity in development. .

"Losant takes a unique approach to the market, with a solution that is at once portable, usable, and customizable. The platform can be deployed in public or private clouds or on-premises environments, whereas most market players can only implement their platforms in public cloud or on-premises native environments," noted Gonçalves. "Frost & Sullivan believes these unified, embedded, and edge workflows in the field with application and experience workflows in the cloud are a market-first value proposition that can appeal to many customers with hybrid environments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: [email protected]

About Losant

Losant is an easy-to-use and powerful enterprise IoT platform designed to help teams quickly and securely build real-time connected IoT products and services for their customers. Losant uses open communication standards to provide connectivity from one to millions of devices and provides powerful data collection, aggregation, and visualization features to empower enterprise teams with new data insights.

Losant's edge and cloud platform processes billions of data points and is trusted by some of the largest organizations in the world. Customers choose Losant because its unique, low-code approach to application development offers a level of agility and speed to market that is hard to find anywhere else.

Start independently or work with Losant's experienced solution engineers. Contact us to start the conversation.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan