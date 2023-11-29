LORITO DORALINE SARL (FORMERLY, LORITO HOLDINGS SARL) CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l ("Lorito"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announces that on November 28, 2023, it completed an internal corporate restructuring. As part of the restructuring, Lorito changed its name to Lorito Doraline S.à.r.l ("Lorito Doraline") and disposed of 13,528,383 common shares of NGEx Minerals Inc. ("NGEx"), 46,241,859 common shares of Etrion Corporation ("Etrion"), 8,274,888 common shares of Filo Corp. ("Filo"), 8,925,000 common shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Firewood") and 5,917,599 common shares of Corsa Coal Corp. ("Corsa"). The dispositions were carried out pursuant to private agreements with Lorito Floreal S.à.r.l ("Lorito Floreal"), Lorito Arole S.à.r.l ("Lorito Arole") and Lorito Orizons S.à.r.l ("Lorito Orizons"), each of which are private Luxembourg companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin.

As a result of the restructuring, Lorito Doraline, Lorito Floreal, Lorito Arole and Lorito Orizons are considered joint actors with Nemesia S.a.r.l. ("Nemesia") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), two private companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg.

After giving effect to the restructuring dispositions, the joint actors shareholdings (common shares) in each of NGEx, Etrion, Filo, Fireweed and Corsa Coal are as follows:

Joint Actor Issuer (1)

NGEx Etrion Filo Fireweed Corsa











Lorito Doraline 4,509,462 (2.41%) 15,413,955 (4.61%) 2,758,298 (2.11%) 2,975,000 (2.05%) 1,972,534 (1.90%) Lorito Floreal 4,509,461 (2.41%) 15,413,953 (4.61%) 2,758,296 (2.11%) 2,975,000 (2.05%) 1,972,533 (1.90%) Lorito Arole 4,509,461 (2.41%) 15,413,953 (4.61%) 2,758,296 (2.11%) 2,975,000 (2.05%) 1,972,533 (1.90%) Lorito Orizons 4,509,461 (2.41%) 15,413,953 (4.61%) 2,758,296 (2.11%) 2,975,000 (2.05%) 1,972,533 (1.90%) Nemesia 8,206,892 (4.40%) Nil 3,582,438 (2.74 %) 2,920,000 (2.01%) Nil Zebra 43,188,500

(23.17 %) 54,782,312

(16.40 %) 27,752,979

(21.23 %) 13,875,000 (9.58%) 7,412,433

(7.15 %)

(1) Based on the number of shares of each Issuer issued and outstanding as at October 31, 2023.

Lorito Doraline, and its joint actors may, from time to time, make future investments in or dispose of common shares of the above-mentioned companies depending upon the business and prospects of these companies and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-689-7842.

SOURCE Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l.

For further information: please contact: Aksel Azrac, Telephone Number: + 41 22 595 1875