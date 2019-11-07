Lorèn Lailey-Irvine Joins National Public Relations as Managing Partner in Calgary

Lailey-Irvine comes to the Firm with over 25 years of B2C and B2B experience with public, private and non-profit clients. A University of Calgary psychology graduate, she is known as a strategic storyteller, having developed integrated reputation strategies for some of Canada's top brands including Shaw Communications, Rick Hansen Foundation, United Farmers of Alberta, Canadian Pacific Railway, Tervita and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

"We know that Calgary, and Alberta as a whole, have been facing some strong economic headwinds over the past few years. This appointment demonstrates NATIONAL's commitment to investing in the Calgary office and further our Firm's integrated offering," said Martin Daraiche. "Lorèn has been consistently recognized throughout her career for building and managing collaborative and impactful communications teams of employees and agencies, and we're convinced that she will do so at our Calgary office."

Lailey-Irvine was most recently marketing director for Tourism Calgary, focusing on advancing the destination brand and increasing incremental visitation. Prior to this, her career centered on shaping public perceptions on national projects such as: leading Rick Hansen Foundation's communications and media planning for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games with Edelman Vancouver; unifying Tervita Corporation's push for IPO through a multi-million-dollar brand implementation program; and tangibly growing Canadians' trust in the energy industry through an integrated research, marketing and corporate communications portfolio with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Furthermore, her work to develop client business in the city was a major contributor to the opening of the Edelman Calgary office.

As Managing Partner of the Calgary office, Lailey-Irvine will be responsible for expanding the business, with a focus on corporate communications, marketing communications, change management and cultural transformation, in addition to traditional government relations and public relations expertise.

"NATIONAL has been a vital communications leader in the Calgary market for over 20 years. I'm thrilled to continue to build on its existing community connections while exploring new opportunities to support clients with creative solutions that move people in thought and action," said Lailey-Irvine.

Lorèn Lailey-Irvine will officially start at NATIONAL on November 18.

