Loreena McKennitt to pay tribute to Lisa LaFlamme at sold-out CJF Awards

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Loreena McKennitt, renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, will make a special appearance to perform in honour of Lisa LaFlamme at this year's sold-out CJF Awards on June 13 at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York.

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), the CJF Awards is an annual event celebrating excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to the profession and by recognizing emerging talent. The event will bring together leading news executives, journalists and corporate leaders from across the country.

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt will perform a tribute to Lisa LaFlamme at this year's sold-out CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Fairmont Royal York. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"Lisa LaFlamme is a powerhouse among Canadian journalists," says producer and CJF board member Bob Ezrin. "Who better to offer a musical tribute than Loreena, another national treasure? Both are fearless trailblazers whose passions expand well beyond their chosen art. They absolutely belong on the same stage."

McKennitt is a multi platinum-selling artist whose recording and performing career spans more than two decades. Her "eclectic Celtic" music has received critical acclaim worldwide, with two Juno awards, two GRAMMY® nominations and more than 14 million recordings sold. A passionate advocate for human rights, she will perform in honour of this year's CJF Tribute recipient, Lisa LaFlamme.

"The rise of the digital era in our increasingly complex world has amplified the need for experienced, trustworthy voices in the news. Lisa LaFlamme is undeniably one of them. Now, more than ever, we need her and her kind."

LaFlamme will receive the tribute honour in recognition of her exceptional career in broadcasting, culminating as the longtime anchor of CTV News and for her human rights advocacy.

Hosting the ceremony is Global News anchor Farah Nasser.

Awards to be presented at the ceremony include:

CJF Tribute;

CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism;

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Fellowships to be recognized include the:

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program;

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship;

The William Southam Journalism Fellowships; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

For more details on the June 13 ceremony, visit the CJF Awards site .

The CJF thanks the generous support of presenting sponsor CIBC.

The CJF also thanks sponsors Google News Initiative, TELUS, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Rogers, McCain Foods Ltd., RBC, Scotiabank, Citizen Relations, Canada Life, Longview Communications and Public Affairs, KPMG in Canada, The Balsillie Family Foundation, General Motors of Canada, CBC/Radio-Canada, Intact Financial, Sobeys Inc., TD Bank Group, Shaw Communications Inc., Apple News, CPP Investments, Centre for International Governance Innovation, TD Securities Capital Markets Group, CDPQ, Power Corporation, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation, Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP, Canadian Bankers Association, Desjardins Group, The Globe and Mail, Jackman Foundation, Massey College in the University of Toronto, TKB Hanna & Associates Ltd., Toronto Star, Torys LLP, Canadian Women's Foundation.

In-kind supporters: MLSE, Porter, The Canadian Press, The Globe and Mail, CISION, Bespoke, Fairmont Royal York, General Motors of Canada

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.

