Loop Insights Launches Contact Tracing Platform in Las Vegas with Global Hospitality Company

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive marketing and real-time consumer insights, is pleased to announce the launch of its contact tracing platform in Nevada with two of Grupo Anderson's flagship restaurants in Las Vegas, Senor Frog's and Carlos'n Charlies.

NEVADA ENTRY SUPPORTS GLOBAL ADOPTION GOALS

Loop's contact tracing solution entry into Las Vegas, with a globally recognized hospitality company, supports the Company's broader goals for global adoption. In addition to possible expansion into Grupo Anderson's other locations in tourist destinations such as Mexico, the Caribbean, and Spain, Loop is also gaining traction with large-scale projects in Canada, Australia, the UK, and Indonesia.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson stated: Las Vegas is a clear global leader in critical billion-dollar industries related to hospitality, gaming, sports & entertainment, and tourism. During these uncertain times, companies and cities around the world are looking to Las Vegas for direction on solutions; it is a major priority for Loop to help these Nevada industries and demonstrate to the world what is possible. Our discussions with casino operators, conference centers, university campuses, stadium operators, and professional sports teams are now being fast tracked because our automated contact tracing solution is highly adoptable, easy to use, accurate, secure, and can connect with other Covid-19 technology. Launching with recognizable brands, such as Senor Frog's and Carlos'n Charlies, secures our leadership position in moving forward with other Las Vegas venues.

Senor Frog's USA Director of Operations, Omar Licon Schmitt stated: Covid-19 certainly threw Las Vegas a curveball, and all industries need to pivot to both reopen and remain open. Adopting proper safety measures is a top priority for all in order to ensure both staff and customers to feel safe. Loop's ability to securely capture names and phone numbers with one tap of the mobile device is impressive and something we haven't seen on the market to date. We see this automated solution being adopted Vegas-wide, and we look forward to building a safe community together.

LAS VEGAS NEEDS TO PROTECT INDUSTRIES FROM 2ND WAVE OF COVID-19

The Company is accelerating opportunities to implement its contact tracing platform in Las Vegas as a sense of urgency grows to protect its billion-dollar industries and economy. Loop's solution integrates its Fobi technology with mobile wallet pass technology to create a platform that is proven, reliable, and highly scalable to support large adoption rates on any existing infrastructure.

Government officials and business owners are aware that a second wave is a major potential threat. Implementing best practice protocols will help instill confidence, keep all stakeholders safe, and ensure Las Vegas remains open and revive its economy.

The scope of opportunity to keep people safe and businesses open is massive, as Las Vegas hosts just under 50 million visitors and generates 58 billion dollars in annual tourism alone. With tourism and other revenue-generating industries being closed for most of the year to date, time is of the essence. Loop's speed to scale supports accelerated revenue streams for the Company, including onboarding fees per location, monthly Software as a Service fees, and active user fees.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion and Q&A https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Grupo Anderson's: Founded in 1963 and based in Cancun, Grupo Anderson's has developed several restaurant concepts including Carlos'n Charlie's, Senor Frog's, Carlos O'Brian's and El Squid Roe. The company has restaurants in Mexico, South America, the Caribbean, Spain, and, most recently, the United States.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LOOP Insights Inc.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Rob Anson, CEO, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights, Twitter: @LoopInsights, LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Related Links

https://www.loopinsights.ai/

