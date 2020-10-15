Loop Insights Accepted into TELUS IoT Marketplace for National Sales and Marketing to TELUS Business Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace (T:TSX; TU: NYSE), which will serve to significantly expand Loop's sales distribution channels on a national scale.

TELUS launched the TELUS IoT Marketplace to help Canadian businesses accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) tech. The marketplace is designed to allow businesses to quickly deploy IoT solutions while acting as a lead generation and sales channel for developers. TELUS has also committed its sales and marketing teams to provide support.



Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations, stated: "By partnering with innovative and leading IoT development companies, such as Loop, we're ensuring that our customers have access to some of the most advanced IoT business solutions in the world."



Rob Anson, CEO Of Loop Insights, stated: "To be recognized by TELUS as one of the most advanced IoT solutions in the world for their customers is as good as it gets for third party validation of our technology. More than just words, their sales and marketing support will be invaluable in commercializing and distributing our technology to TELUS customers across Canada, providing us with even greater strength when speaking to potential IoT customers around the world."

CANADIAN IoT MARKET TO HIT $21.8 BILLION BY 2023

The TELUS IoT Marketplace distribution channel is both critical and timely to Loop, given the growth of IoT taking place Globally. IoT investment in Canada is growing exponentially, requiring companies and organizations to access new services to stay competitive and relevant quickly. Loop's addition to the TELUS marketplace provides marketing exposure and industry validation, making it easier for businesses to access Loop's game-changing technology.



Nigel Wallis, Vice President, Internet of Things and Industries at IDC Canada, stated: "In Canada alone, IDC anticipates that the total IoT market will grow to $21.8 billion in 2023. While organizations are investing in hardware, software, and services to support their IoT initiatives, their next challenge is finding solutions that help them manage, process, and analyze the data being generated from all these connected things."

About TELUS:

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

