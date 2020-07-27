Loop Enlists Maple Leaf Strategies to Engage Canadian Governments with Contact Tracing Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the enlistment of Maple Leaf Strategies to streamline the Company's engagement with the Provincial Government of Ontario and Federal Government of Canada.

Maple Leaf Strategies is Canada's leading public affairs, government relations and public opinion research firm, with a proven track record of success at the provincial level across the country, as well as, at the federal level across multiple administrations over the years.

Loop is confident that Maple Leaf Strategies will accelerate the exposure and visibility of Loop's contact tracing solution on the east coast of Canada. With a turnkey solution ready to deploy at scale and a strong desire across government, business, health care and the general public to protect the health of both citizens and the economy, the Company plans on leveraging Maple Leaf Strategies' decades of experience to accelerate its goals for widespread governmental adoption. Currently, the Company's contact tracing solution is also gathering interest from governments in Australia and the UK.

CEO Rob Anson: "With cities across our country reopening, the need and sense of urgency for a contact tracing solution has never been greater. We believe a working partnership with Maple Leaf Strategies will enable us to channel the path of least resistance, and position us to best seize the opportunity with the Ontario provincial and Canadian federal government. We feel confident that Maple Leaf Strategies will successfully facilitate meetings and streamline our path to the appropriate decision makers, exponentially giving us a strong competitive advantage."

Maple Leaf Strategies' Bliss Baker: "We are proud to have a track record of success with all levels of government across the country—municipal, provincial, federal and First Nations. Particularly, our Maple Leaf Strategy Partners in Ottawa have been recognized numerous times by the Hill Times as some of the most influential lobbyists in the country. We are confident that we can get Loop's solution in front of the right eyes to demonstrate its congruence to current government needs."

THE LOOP CONTACT TRACING SOLUTION

Loop's solution is a response to current government pain points. Its key differentiator is that it is app-less, making adoption and usage easy and convenient. The Company can also integrate with other Covid-19 technology—taking the strategic approach to support and enhance existing infrastructure. Lastly, it offers accurate, secure data collection, which would replace flawed manual processes. If endorsed by governments, Loop would benefit from onboarding fees, ongoing revenue through Software as a Service (SaaS) fees and active user fees.

On July 23, 2020 Loop announced the launch of its contact tracing platform in Las Vegas with a global hospitality company and gaining traction with large-scale projects in Canada, Australia, the UK and Indonesia

About Maple Leaf Strategies: Maple Leaf Strategies is an expert public affair, government relations and public opinion research consulting firm. With top national talent from across the country, the company brings a unique, strategic and collaborative approach to meeting client objectives. Using the latest technologies and platforms, it prides itself on a track record of delivering tangible results for clients nationwide.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Rob Anson, CEO, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights, Twitter: @LoopInsights, LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

