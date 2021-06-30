Loop Energy Inc. Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 30, 2021, 14:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Loop Energy Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (TSX: LPEN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as Directors of Loop at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, KPMG LLP were also appointed as auditors of Loop.
According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:
|
Business
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes Withheld
|
1.
|
To set the number of Directors at six.
|
Approved
|
14,942,425
|
4,303
|
2.
|
Resolution electing:
|
(a) Neil Murdoch;
|
Approved
|
13,547,091
(90.64%)
|
1,399,637
(9.36%)
|
(b) Allan Collings;
|
Approved
|
13,548,391
(90.64%)
|
1,398,337
(9.36%)
|
(c) Ben Nyland;
|
Approved
|
14,035,330
(93.90%)
|
911,398
(6.10%)
|
(d) Sophia Langlois;
|
Approved
|
14,940,395
(99.96%)
|
6,333
(0.04%)
|
(e) Andreas Truckenbrodt; and
|
Approved
|
13,943,312
(93.29%)
|
1,003,416
(6.71%)
|
(f) Christopher Clulow
|
Approved
|
14,939,346
|
7,382
|
as directors of the Company.
|
3.
|
Resolution appointing KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
|
Approved
|
14,619,152
(97.81%)
|
327,576
(2.19%)
About Loop Energy Inc.
Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the Company's proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated February 18, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
