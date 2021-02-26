Loop Energy Announces Addition to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Loop Energy Inc (TSX: LPEN), a mobile-power company providing hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions for the medium-to-heavy duty commercial vehicle market, announced today that Sophia Langlois was appointed to the Board of Directors, effective February 25, 2021.

Ms. Langlois served as an audit partner with KPMG LLP from 2006 to 2020 where she supported domestic and international companies in addition to her executive leadership of Corporate Services for the Calgary office, with responsibility for eighty people, while supporting the Company's national team of 750 at the corporate services leadership table. During this time, she also led the National Audit Talent Strategy impacting over 2,500 KPMG employees.

"In light of Loop Energy's recent transition to the public markets, we are very excited to expand our Board with the addition of Sophia Langlois who brings diverse finance, securities, and audit expertise to our work," said Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy. "As Loop expands its product offerings and business relationships to meet the growing demand for high-quality zero-emission products and services, the Company will benefit from Sophia's operational insight and financial prudence in the years ahead."

In addition to her board position with Loop Energy, Ms. Langlois is also a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committees for Alaris Equity Partners and TELUS Spark Science Centre. She is a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, the Human Resources Institute of Alberta, and received her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.

Speaking to her appointment, Ms. Langlois said "Loop has made tremendous technical progress within the rapidly increasing clean energy sector, and I look forward to working closely with the other Board members to help the Company create long-term value for their customers and shareholders."

About Loop

Loop is a leading designer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the Company's proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates, eFlow™ was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

For further information: Loop Investor Contact: Darren Ready, CFO | Tel: +1.604.222.3400 Ext. 302 | [email protected]; Loop Media Contact: Debby Harris | Tel: +1.604.980.4333 | [email protected]