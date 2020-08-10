Loop Announces Two Webinars For Investor Community Using Esteemed IR Platforms: SmallCap Power and RB Milestone Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, announced two webinars taking place on August 11th and 20th through two esteemed investing firm platforms, SmallCap Power and RB Milestone Group ("RBMG").

HOW TO REGISTER

Loop CEO Rob Anson will be providing an investor update on Loop's current operations, its upcoming milestones, and how the Company is leveraging its technology for contactless, automated contact tracing to assist brick and mortar businesses reopen their doors in an expedited and safe manner during the pandemic

Viewers can log on to RBMG's live webinar at 4:30PM ET on Aug 11 (1:30PM PT).

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3783698096339223820. To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or by emailing your question(s) beforehand to [email protected]. The Webinar will be recorded and posted to Loop's website following the presentation.

Viewers can log on to SmallCap Power's live webinar at 11:00AM ET on Aug 20th (8AM PT).

Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/568728291875965698.

A STRATEGIC MOVE TO INCREASE THE COMPANY'S VISIBILITY EXPONENTIALLY

The Company will leverage the two firms' large investor audiences to widen its visibility and diversify its investment portfolio. SmallCap Power is known to highlight young, innovative companies that have significant growth potential and offers an addressable investor audience of 3 million. RBMG offers Loop a proprietary database comprised of over 10,000 institutional investors, HNWs, UHNWs, family offices, brokers and research analysts throughout the US, setting the stage for Loop's in-progress listing on the OTCQB® American Venture Market.

CEO Rob Anson explained: "There's no greater time to become acquainted with Loop's story and fully understand the scope of this investing opportunity. The company is gaining huge market traction. In July we traded more stocks than we have in this past year while being on the public market; and on July 17th, we saw a 100% increase in stock price. We are catching fire, and we want this to be known among the global investor community."

About SmallCapPower: SmallCapPower is the industry's leading and most trusted source for small-cap stock coverage, research, and analysis. Our investment philosophy is predicated on discovering smaller, underfollowed, and under researched public companies, which have significant growth potential.

About RBMG: Our US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies who are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. It helps companies refine their communications strategies, weigh data, and advise clients on how to penetrate new markets.

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Investing Relations, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; CHF Capital Markets, Cathy Hume, CEO, T: 416-868-1079 x 231, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights, Twitter: @LoopInsights , LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

