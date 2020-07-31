Loop Accelerates Discussions With Schools Across North America To Implement Contact Tracing Solution Prior To Reopening. Provides Safety For Students and Teachers, While Allowing Parents To Return To Work

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce, the acceleration of conversations with municipal, provincial and federal school boards to implement its Covid-19 contact tracing solution throughout schools in Canada and the United States.

DISCUSSIONS ACCELERATE AS SCHOOL BOARDS FACE PRESSURE TO REOPEN IN SEPTEMBER DESPITE LACK OF SAFETY PROTECOLS, INCLUDING CONTACT TRACING SOLUTION

In spite of opposition from teachers, parents and students, several governments across North America are planning on students returning to school for full-time in-person classes in September. According to a report by the Canadian Teachers' Federation, which collected nearly 18,000 responses from Canadian teachers, 8 in 10 expressed concerns about schools reopening safely in the fall.

CEO Rob Anson: "This lack of process reveals a huge gap in government restart plans. We are four weeks away from schools reopening, and the sense of urgency has never been greater. Parents and teachers are putting tremendous pressure on school boards to adopt proper safety measures. Loop is set to deliver its turnkey platform to ensure students and staff are protected."

LOOP COMBINES SAFETY AND RAPID RESPONSE WITH REAL-TIME MONITORING AND EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

With its automated real-time capabilities, Loop ensures that staff and teachers have the resources necessary to implement best practice back-to-school safety measures. With the addition of the Loop check-in card or wristband for young students, contact tracing can also be implemented in elementary schools. Accordingly, parents will receive real-time, automated exposure notifications via mobile (text, email, or automated voice messages), to provide a sense of safety, security and transparency. As a fully managed, encrypted platform, responsibilities and liabilities are removed from school staff, ensuring a seamless start to the school year.

LOOP CONTACT TRACING FOR SCHOOLS SUPPORTS MASS ECONOMIC RECOVERY BY ALLOWING MILLIONS OF PARENTS TO RETURN TO WORK

Loop's solution helps parents feel at ease with their children returning to schools, and subsequently, supports their return to work and the rebuilding of communities. According to McKinsey and Company, in the United States, 16 percent of the workforce—representing 26.8 million workers—are dependent on childcare to work. Creating a safe school environment is a forward-looking strategy to revive economic recovery across North America.

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion and Q&A https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights/forums/discussion

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE LOOP Insights Inc.

For further information: Loop Insights Inc., Rob Anson, CEO, T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4, E: [email protected]; LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai, Facebook: @LoopInsights,Twitter: @LoopInsights, LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Related Links

https://www.loopinsights.ai/

