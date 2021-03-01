Looking to Fire Up Your Future? Nando's PERi-PERi Launches the Sauce Of Inspiration Fund To Kick-Start the Dreams of Canadians

Starting March 1st, Canadians can fire up their future and enter to win a share of the $50,000 Sauce of Inspiration Fund. Canadians can head to nandos.ca/win and share the details of their new hobby, business venture, community project or other exciting initiative for an opportunity to win a cash prize from Nando's to help make their dream a reality.

"Nando's PERi-PERi is firing up lives with our Sauce of Inspiration Fund" said Poonam Docherty, Shopper Marketing Director, Nando's PERi-PERi North America. "Our goal is to change lives by reigniting people's passions for their community, kick-start dreams and fuel the entrepreneurial spirit within Canadians."

Behind the Sauce of Inspiration is Nando's legendary PERi-PERi. For Nando's, PERi-PERi is the heat and heart behind the brand. Made up of the unique African Bird's Eye Chilli that gives Nando's PERi-PERi its fiery kick, every bottle of PERi-PERi features these special chillies that grow in Southern Africa. Whether you're an experienced heat seeker or prefer a milder spice, Nando's PERi-PERi offers a variety of heat levels to meet the needs of all Canadians.

"Nando's is familiar with the hustle and heat that comes from starting something new," said Docherty. "In a year of great change, we want to help those who dare to dream."

Those looking to receive a share of the Sauce of Inspiration Fund should enter at nandos.ca/win from March 1st at 12:00 AM to April 30th, 2021 at 11:59 PM. Up to 11 Canadians can win two prizes of $10,000, four prizes of $5,000 and five prizes of $2,000 with a limit of one entry per person. Be sure to have fun with your entry and showcase your inspirational idea, the impact your dream will have when it becomes a reality, along with why you deserve to receive a share of the fund.

Nando's PERi-PERi can be found in grocery stores across Canada or your local Nando's restaurant. With 30 Nando's restaurants open for delivery, curbside pickup and takeout across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Canadians can find their nearest location here and order ahead for pick up at order.nandos.ca .

About Nando's PERi-PERi

Nando's was hatched in South Africa in 1987 when two friends went to lunch at a humble Portuguese eatery in South Africa to try some mouth-watering PERi-PERi marinated and basted chicken. It wasn't just the best chicken they had ever tasted; it was love at first bite! They bought the restaurant and the rest, as they say, is history.

Nando's has operated in Canada since 1994 with restaurants in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Today, you can find Nando's restaurants in more than 23 countries with over 1200 locations.

Nando's PERi-PERi sauce was so loved, they bottled it. Now you can find Nando's PERi-PERi in more than 6,000 local grocery stores across Canada. https://www.nandos.ca/

