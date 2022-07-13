Looking Glass Labs to Mint and Airdrop GenZeroes NFT Card Packs with Redeemable Utility

The Company's Flagship Studio, House of Kibaa, is Set to Distribute 9,000 First-of-their-Kind NFTs Over Time, with Three Levels of Rarity to Existing GenX and HoK Genesis NFT Holders as the Next Phase of its Previously Announced GenZeroes Roadmap

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned design studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), will begin the execution of an airdrop of 9,000 NFTs during the summer as the next phase of its GenZeroes roadmap (the "GenZeroes NFT Mint"). The NFTs will first be distributed to existing GenX and HoK Genesis NFT holders, which is estimated to be approximately 2,000 NFTs, with no cost to holders except for applicable gas fees, and with the remaining units distributed to new holders over time. Previously announced, GenZeroes is a first-of-its-kind, live-action and NFT-integrated series and Season One included eight instalments with its content alternating between webisode and comic formats.

The GenZeroes NFT Mint will be comprised of an aggregate of 9,000 card packs with three levels of rarity: Holo, Gold and Silver. Each card pack will contain collectible faction profile picture NFTs, character cards and mystery cards. The highly sought-after mystery cards will provide redeemable utility in the form of access to URL and IRL experiences with in the GenZeroes ecosystem. By purchasing a GenZeroes NFT, fans of the series don't just support and fund its creation, but also gain exclusive access to view the full series before others and enjoy additional behind-the-scenes content. In addition, NFT holders will also gain unique voting powers to shape the story as new seasons are conceived. Finally, original GenX holders will be forever recognized for their support with a personal IMDb credit.

Recipients will be in for a surprise because, while they'll immediately be able to see what rarity level they have, the actual contents of the pack won't initially be revealed. Instead, holders will have to wait until the conclusion of a set reveal period, after which they'll have the opportunity to open their packs and trade individual cards if they so choose. Alternatively, NFT holders can choose to leave their packs sealed, with only the rarity level visible, and trade them unopened. Subsequent to the GenZeroes NFT Mint, there will be an ongoing series of mints taking place with GenZeroes' partner communities until the entire collection has been released. Depending on the level of demand, this is expected to occur over the next few months.

A thrilling sci-fi epic, the GenZeroes live-action series leverages the blockchain to create a unique funding, production and consumption model for film and television. With a star-studded cast that includes Aleks Paunovic, Paul Wight, Nicole Munoz, Richard Harmon, Bethany Brown, Praneet Akilla, Mark Hildreth, Tahmoh Penikett, Kandyse McClure and Jesse Stanley, GenZeroes is an epic sci-fi adventure set 200 years in the future after the planet has been ravaged by alien invaders. The Earth lies in ruins and emerging from the chaos are 10 ruthless factions left to battle for control of its destiny. Though each faction has access to the most advanced technology in human history, alliances and betrayals are still the most potent weapons.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The GenZeroes NFT Mint, from a utility perspective, is the first-of-its-kind not only for House of Kibaa and its parent company, Looking Glass Labs, but also for the industry. We are excited to reward our existing GenX and HoK Genesis NFT holders with these new NFT card packs as a token of our appreciation for their loyalty and support, which is also an innovative gesture within the NFT community," said Dorian Banks, CEO of Looking Glass Labs. "As the GenZeroes NFT Mint and subsequent mints are completed, it'll be fun and interesting to see how the community interacts with their cards and packs, based on their rarities and other factors over time," added Mr. Banks.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

