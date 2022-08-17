Looking Glass Labs' SVP Marketing for House of Kibaa to Appear on Venly Expert Series Podcast on September 1, 2022

The Company's CEO, Dorian Banks, was also Interviewed on The Real Conversations Podcast by Nokia and Discussed Innovation and Emerging Trends in the Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that Ryan Lassi, Senior Vice President of Marketing for its flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), is to appear on the Venly Expert Talk Series podcast (the "VET Podcast") on September 1, 2022. The VET Podcast addresses the challenges of building a blockchain or NFT project. Also, Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, recently appeared on an episode of "The Real Conversations by Nokia" podcast (the "Nokia Podcast" or "Real Conversations"). Entitled "A 'hands on view' of the metaverse", interested listeners can access the Podcast via this link.

The VET Podcast is a series of talks with NFT and Metaverse experts. It is intended to inform and prepare companies, leaders, and individuals regarding NFT and blockchain projects. Mr. Lassi is to appear on the 35th episode of the VET Podcast, on September 1, 2022, and the topic is: 'How to make it through a bear market'. Mr. Lassi will share information about his background and experience and then will dive into a discussion with the Content Manager of Venly, Alexandra Arens. Thus far the VET Podcast has featured Sesie Bonsi, the President and CEO of bleu, Nicole Sandford, the Product Operations Manager of Shopify, Sami Start, the CEO of Transak, and Jon Jordan, a blockchain gaming expert. Upcoming talks are to include appearances from George Basiladze, the Founder of Wert, and Matty Blanchard, the Co-Founder and CEO of Cosmic Champs. The VET Podcast currently has over 1000 web3 builders listening to its talks.1 More information about the VET Podcast can be found on its website: https://www.venly.io/venly-expert-talks.

The Nokia Podcast has been airing since May of 2019 and is available on multiple platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Hosted by Michael Hainsworth, Real Conversations has had many expert guests appear on it to discuss innovative and impressive ideas without boundaries. The hosts of the Nokia Podcast regularly speak with industry experts to discuss world-changing ideas and the impact that emerging developments in business, technology, and society may have on the world, now and in the future. Previous guests include, but are not limited to, Catherine Henry, SVP of Growth at MediaMonks; Jean Benoit Besset of Orange France; veteran Disney executive Duncan Wardle; Wally Swain from Omdia; and Chante Thurmond of the Darkest Horse. Michael Hainsworth is a veteran journalist who spent 17 years as a business reporter for CTV News and has been involved with other innovative podcasts and productions for the past nine years that include the Geeks and Beats podcast as well as the CIBC Innovation Economy series.2 More information about the Nokia Podcast and individual episodes can be found at: https://www.nokia.com/networks/real-conversations/.

Mr. Lassi spent nearly 10 years at Red Bull in various marketing functions while leading teams, managing yearly business plans and executing IRL experiences to drive product consumption. At Spotify, Ryan spent over three years overseeing IRL Experiential Strategy and genre expansion within URL Music Marketing during the pre-and post-IPO phases of the business.

The increase in the popularity of business-related and other general podcasts over the past few years allows those like Real Conversations and its expert guests to gain exposure and be heard.3 Mr. Banks had the opportunity to share LGL's current projects and future endeavours with the Podcast's listeners, to not only gain exposure for the Company but also to increase the level of understanding and awareness regarding NFTs and the metaverse by the business community.

"We look forward to Mr. Lassi's interview on the VET Podcast to be aired in September. Having Mr. Lassi on the VET Podcast to discuss the NFT industry and share his expertise with listeners is a nice opportunity to update the community," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL. "I am also grateful to have been invited to speak on The Real Conversations by Nokia as an expert guest. It is a privilege to be included on such a well respected and free-thinking broadcast, and to be able to share my ideas, insights, and concerns regarding the NFT and metaverse industries on behalf of LGL," added Mr. Banks.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

To view LGL's current investor presentation, please visit https://www.lgl.io/investors.

To join LGL's mailing list, please subscribe via the following link: https://www.lgl.io/contact-us.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @DorianBanks

