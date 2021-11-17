Looking Glass Labs' Subsidiary House of Kibaa Lists All 10,000 "GenX" NFTs on Rarity Ranking Database

GenX is HoK's first franchise project, with each GenX NFT providing a tiered membership in HoK. The Studio's other NFT projects have enjoyed remarkable success recently, including the sale of all 10,000 GenZeroes NFTs in just 37 minutes for total proceeds of approximately CAD 6.2 million. Holders of GenX NFTs are entitled to several unique privileges including access to private sales of newly minted NFTs by HoK, eligibility to participate in GenX-only discussion groups, and the ability to use their GenX avatar in the HoK metaverse. All of HoK's NFT collections, including GenX, are designed using three-dimensional (" 3D ") graphics, and are fully rigged allowing for turnkey integration into the Company's upcoming metaverse release. LGL expects to provide additional updates regarding the alpha release of its metaverses in due course.

As the overall topic of metaverses and specific metaverses themselves continue to emerge as immersive, open and creative online environments, NFTs are proving increasingly relevant for metaverse-based utility use cases. In general, NFTs gain utility as they become integrated into a metaverse because NFTs are core to driving the metaverse experience. Therefore, the relationship between NFTs and metaverses is becoming stronger as both types of digital assets evolve and become increasingly deployed, both on an independent and dependent basis.

Over 500 manually verified NFT collections are listed on Rarity, including high-profile collections such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Gutter Cat Gang. The website provides the public with the opportunity to become familiar with a collection's constituent NFTs and their respective levels of rarity. The "Rarity Score" is a standardized metric computed by factoring the scarcity of each attribute category ("Trait") of a given NFT into an average, acting as an indicator of the NFT's overall rarity.

In general, an NFT typically has between two and ten Traits, which can form a unique combination that is rare when compared to other NFTs in the same collection. For example, only 0.07% of all GenX NFTs possess the "ON Oni Mask" Trait. Therefore, a GenX NFT with this Trait will generally be given a higher Rarity Score than a GenX NFT without it. To access the "GenX by HoK" listing on Rarity, please visit the following web page: https://rarity.tools/genx-by-hok .

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL commented, "Rarity has earned the reputation of being the de facto NFT listing site by simplifying the process of interpreting an NFT's scarcity and potential value in a meaningful and measurable manner. We have recognized the importance of having a presence on Rarity, which is why we are pleased to have successfully added the entire GenX NFT collection to the website. This is a process that we intend to replicate for our pipeline of metaverse-ready NFT drops. As the velocity of secondary market transactions for HoK's NFTs such as GenX continues to accelerate, on which LGL earns a royalty in perpetuity, we believe that being listed on Rarity is strategic for the Company as well as all current and prospective holders of HoK's NFTs. Furthermore, our upcoming metaverse release, built in Unreal Engine, will provide the most realistic experience of any metaverse and every NFT we produce is 'metaverse ready'. Additionally, our forthcoming metaverse announcement will show a clear differentiator to other metaverses and establish our product as a category leader."

