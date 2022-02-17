Looking Glass Labs and Venly to Integrate MetaRing NFT into the House of Kibaa Metaverse

Venly recently issued an NFT called MetaRing to position holders in the figurative centre of the metaverse. Based on the premise that there will be many metaverses as the Web3 iteration of the Internet matures, the MetaRing NFT is meant to facilitate an interconnected ecosystem of metaverses, which holders can explore based on certain privileges associated with each metaverse. Put simply, a MetaRing NFT can be thought of as a VIP-type of pass for holders to access various metaverse environments, with benefits that can include but are not limited to early admission, discounts, in-game utilities, airdrops and access to exclusive areas or attributes of a given metaverse.

Venly's MetaRing NFT will provide holders access to several unique metaverse environments. With

approximately 1.5 million users, Venly can introduce many new participants to the HoK community

through the MetaRing network of interoperable metaverses.

Under the arrangement, HoK will grant holders of Venly's MetaRing NFT select privileges and utilities in the upcoming HoK metaverse, which is code-named Project Origin and is being built using the most advanced version of the Unreal Engine available for launch later this year. In return, Venly will be the facilitator of metaverse initiatives in the HoK ecosystem by introducing up to 1.5 million users from its community to Project Origin. Venly is also committed to investing in HoK's products and land once its metaverse is launched. By bringing increased utility to the MetaRing NFT collection, the arrangement is expected to give holders more opportunities to utilize their NFTs, for example, first as being a wearable item in Project Origin and then as an access token to events held in the metaverse.

HoK's metaverse is being designed with a focus on hyper-realism and architecting state-of-the-art facilities for users to interact with. Users, communities and brands will engage with a premium digital space that will be enjoyable and immersive. With 20 different planned environments inspired by the real world, the HoK metaverse will function as the ultimate portal to the next generation metaverse and is expected to include HTML5 interoperability resulting in seamless legacy integration for brand partners.

Venly has nine software products that are used by hundreds of clients including Atari, OpenSea, The Sandbox, Maison DAO, Shopify, Polygon and Binance Chain. To enable new integrations of blockchain technologies with legacy systems, Venly also offers NFT Tools, which is a suite of APIs, plugins, analytics and other applications. Venly's most notable development involving NFT Tools is the recently launched Shopify application, which allows merchants to sell NFTs through Shopify-powered online storefronts using a proprietary minting mechanism.

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL said, "Venly has developed an impressive array of technologies that have been instrumental in unlocking value for blockchain projects of all kinds for several high-profile names in the tech industry. With metaverses set to surge in popularity in 2022, I believe Venly's MetaRing NFT will encourage many users to check out a wide variety of metaverses, in each of which they will enjoy certain unique advantages. Moreover, Venly will be reinvesting revenues from the sale of its MetaRing NFTs into land in partner metaverses (such as that of HoK) and to offer member-only events for holders of MetaRing NFTs. As the launch of the HoK metaverse nears, we will work with Venly to curate a top-tier experience for MetaRing NFT holders who wish to explore, and potentially join, the HoK community. We believe this partnership can be a catalyst for growing HoK's community footprint as metaverses become mainstream."

"HoK is an existing partner of ours that leverages our NFT API Tools. We are happy to deepen our relationship by integrating the MetaRing in HoK's very own metaverse "Project Origin", bringing an additional layer of VIP experiences to the Ring holders. I've been privileged to glimpse some parts of the project already, and all I can say is people will be salivating when they see the Origin metaverse," added Stefan Colins, Metaverse Partnerships Director at Venly.

Corporate Update

Pursuant to its shareholder approved restricted share unit ("RSU") plan (the "RSU Plan"), Company has granted an aggregate of 675,000 RSUs to directors and officers of the Company on February 16, 2022. The RSUs are subject to vesting, upon predetermined corporate milestones that need to be satisfied as a condition of vesting. The vested RSUs shall entitle the eligible parties the ability to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company underlying each such RSU upon such holder delivering a notice of acquisition to the Company in accordance with the RSU Plan for a period of five years from issuance (the "Term") Any unvested RSUs after expiry of the Term will be deemed automatically cancelled without further act or notice by the Company. The RSUs were priced at $0.85 per underlying common share, based on the closing price of the Company's common shares on the trading day prior to grant.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @DorianBanks

