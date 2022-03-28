Looking Glass Labs Adds Global Brand Veteran Ryan Lassi as SVP of Marketing for House of Kibaa

Mr. Lassi Arrives as an Industry Veteran to Lead the Awareness Creation Surrounding HoK's Origin Metaverse, with Career Highlights that Include Helping to Build Notable Global Brands such as Red Bull and Spotify

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its has hired Ryan Lassi as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for its flagship studio, House of Kibaa ("HoK"). Mr. Lassi comes to HoK as a seasoned veteran with a track record of growing global brands across the technology, music, beverage and creative services industries. His career highlights include helping to build notable brands such as Red Bull and Spotify. With an expansive background working with major creative agencies and global artists, Ryan joins HoK to lead the marketing of its Project Origin metaverse initiative and is equipped to scale its marketing function through efficiency, flexibility and speed.

At Red Bull, Mr. Lassi spent nearly 10 years in various marketing functions while leading teams, managing yearly business plans and executing IRL experiences to drive product consumption. At Spotify, Ryan spent over three years overseeing IRL Experiential Strategy and genre expansion within URL Music Marketing during the pre- and post-IPO phases of the business. Most recently, he was at the technology-curated travel company, Pollen, as its Global Head of Partner Marketing where Ryan implemented marketing strategies to scale franchises for the likes of global superstars Justin Bieber, J Balvin and Kygo. During his time at Pollen, the company grew from 300 to over 700 employees across the globe, with marketing efforts accruing tens of millions of dollars in gross merchandise value.

Mr. Lassi also has many years of experience as an agency consultant advising major artists and brands on creative marketing strategy. He oversaw the Seven20 Group Web3 re-brand, was the marketing lead for the mehro's career launch and provided marketing support for the deadmau5 x Smear Balls head5 NFT collection. Early in his career, Ryan launched an indie record label in the pre-streaming era and successfully took artists from the label on the Vans Warped Tour.

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL, said, "We are thrilled to add Mr. Lassi to our senior leadership team and I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ryan as he joins HoK. The Origin metaverse project, among other initiatives under way, just got a major boost and I am very much looking forward to our team learning from him and his vast industry experience as a marketer of major global brands like Red Bull and Spotify. The metaverse space, NFTs and play-to-earn gaming are all areas that we believe will stand to benefit from a strong marketing effort. Therefore, Ryan's addition is expected to benefit both LGL and HoK going forward."

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @DorianBanks

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company's goal to become the leading digital studio specializing in NFT architecture, immersive metaverse design and virtual asset display monetization streams; intention to build out a portfolio of perpetual NFT royalty streams through collaborations, accretive acquisitions and other arrangements, to potentially result in consistent, de-risked and passive revenue; and the near-term projects and future projects planned for the Development Division as referenced in this news release.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT market; and the availability of sufficient funding to carry out the Company's business development plans.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT and metaverse offerings by consumers; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's NFT and metaverse offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedar.com .

Any of these risks may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE Looking Glass Labs Ltd.

For further information: Dorian Banks, Toll-Free: +1 833 LGL-NFTX (833-545-6389), Email: [email protected]; Twitter: @LGL_io