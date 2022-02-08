Looking Glass Labs' 3D Modelling Technology Provides Genesis for the Development of the HAPEBEAST NFT Collection

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") , a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token (" NFT ") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that the technology for the 3D modelling of NFT infrastructure of its flagship studio, House of Kibaa (" HoK "), was core to the development of the recently launched HAPEBEAST NFT collection by Digimental Studio (" Digimental "). HAPEBEAST is an ape-themed collection, and each avatar is unique based on its combination of stylized clothing and accessories, which are all aligned with modern streetwear trends. The Company's 3D modelling technology is currently being used to design, model and rig the Gutter Cat Gang NFT collection characters for integration into a 3D metaverse. HoK has also previously completed a proof-of-concept for metaverse-ready 3D assets that are compatible with the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs.

The collaboration between HoK and Digimental began in 2021 following HoK's use of its technology for its NFT redemption process of the 3D model to enable Bored Ape Yacht Club members to claim source files through a process called "Apedemption". The 3D source model was then adopted by Digimental for HAPEBEAST, which was a contribution from HoK that played a key role in the collection's strong visual appeal, successful minting and valuable launch.

Leading up to the launch, the HAPE Prime range of HAPEBEAST NFTs became available in mid-January through a minting process that was exclusively available to whitelisted purchasers. A high level of anticipation was created due to the stylish appearance of the collection and 8,192 total HAPEBEAST NFTs were subsequently minted, which generated ETH 1,619.4 in proceeds from the launch. As of February 7, 2022, HAPEBEAST has achieved the second-highest 30-day sales volume on OpenSea with over ETH 44,100 in resale transactions within a period of just 19 calendar days. As of the time of writing, the floor price of the HAPEBEAST NFT collection is ETH 4.19 (or approximately CAD 16,760), which amounts to an aggregate market value of at least ETH 34,324 (or approximately CAD 137,300,000).

For LGL, holders of HoK's Genesis Membership received an allocation of whitelisted spaces for the HAPE Prime NFT drop, which offered them guaranteed access to the HAPEBEAST NFT collection. Since the initial issuance of HoK Genesis memberships in 2021, all holders have received at least one NFT or other digital asset, every month of ownership. In addition to the drop of HAPE Prime whitelist spaces, HoK also previously dropped 3D NFT galleries for use in HoK's upcoming metaverse. Through such recurring drops, HoK is continuously generating unique value and excitement for its Genesis Membership holders.

Since being founded in London in 2011 with a focus on streetwear, Digimental has worked with well- known clients such as Nike, Air Jordan, BBC, Bacardi, MTV and Lacoste. Digimental's founder, Matt Sypien, sought to adapt his unique style into an NFT project and subsequently created HAPEBEAST. The current HAPEBEAST NFT collection can be viewed on OpenSea by visiting the following web page: https://opensea.io/collection/hapeprime.

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL said, "Collaborations such as these are fundamental to LGL's value creation strategy. Our interdisciplinary approach to curating innovations that contribute to the success of NFT projects has allowed us to form beneficial working relationships with impressive brands such as HAPEBEAST. In addition to bolstering the NFT ecosystem overall, these relationships enable us to negotiate preferred benefits, which we can then make available to HoK Genesis members, for whom we constantly strive to deliver new and meaningful value. Accordingly, our collaboration with Digimental appears to have resulted in mutually beneficial engagement for HAPEBEAST and HoK alike."

The Company also announces that it has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("AK"), an arm's length party to the Company, to provide a European digital marketing campaign comprised of the following (collectively, the "AK Services") for a period of three (3) months: editorial write-ups about the Company; email marketing campaign of the editorial write-ups; search engine and internet and social media marketing. The Company has agreed to pay to AK EUR 100,000 (plus VAT) for the AK Services. The compensation for AK Services does not include securities or options to purchase securities of the Company. Furthermore, the Company announces that it has engaged King Tide Media, LLC ("King Tide") an arm's length party to the Company, to provide a digital marketing campaign comprised of the following (collectively, the "KT Services") for a period of three (3) months: search engine and internet and social media marketing. The Company has agreed to pay to King Tide USD 120,000 for the KT Services. The compensation for KT Services does not include securities or options to purchase securities of the Company.

Additionally, the Company has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive share purchase options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each share purchase option is exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of CAD 0.65 per common share of the Company. The options vest over a period of 18 months, in one-third tranches of equal size, after the passing of each successive six-month period

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next-generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which completely sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of $6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the Unreal 5 engine in 2022.

