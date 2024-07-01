Looking for something new to do this summer in Montréal? Come learn about the future of sexuality!

MONTREAL, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots (LSR) is pleased to announce its ninth edition, returning to an in-person format at Université du Québec à Montréal, Canada, on August 24-25, 2024.

Science for the public, LSR is a premier event exploring the human-machine intimate relationships.

This congress has been at the forefront of sextech exploration and interdisciplinary collaboration. From the sexual and emotional landscapes to the ethical considerations and the latest research on human-robot interactions, our stellar speakers cover a wide range of topics.

Buy your early birds tickets to learn more about the future of human sexuality at: Go to tickets

General: $269CAD

Student rate: $69CAD

Keynotes

Delphine DiTecco, Phd Candidate, and a dynamic researcher dedicated to addressing sexual stigmatization and discrimination, with interdisciplinary research focusing on the intersections between robotic technologies and sex work, aiming to establish a more equitable socio-legal environment.

Dr. Krystelle Shaughnessy, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Ottawa, will offer her expertise on human sexuality and technology, exploring topics such as cybersex and online sexual activities.

Karma, a queer member of the doll community, will share her unique perspective on human-technology relationships. Through introspection and creative exploration, Karma offers insights into how love and companionship transcend traditional boundaries, enriching personal and societal experiences.

SOURCE LSR Academic Congress

For more information, including registration details and the conference program, please visit www.lovewithrobots.com or email [email protected].