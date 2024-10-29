MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Given the impasse, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) is asking the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Mr. Steven MacKinnon, to appoint the special mediator to reach an agreement by December 3, 2024.

Discussions over the past few hours have failed to bring the Union back to the table in a constructive manner. The Longshoremen's Union is therefore preparing to launch an unlimited general strike at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals operated by TerMont, starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday. This pressure tactic will quickly lead to major operational upheavals, jeopardizing the operations of several companies, as well as the financial health of the MEA, which is already coping with declining volumes.

It is clear that the parties are currently at an impasse. The MEA is appealing for the government to appoint a special mediator to break the deadlock in negotiations as soon as possible. An official request was sent to the Minister's office at the end of the day.

The MEA will not comment further on the content of the negotiations.

