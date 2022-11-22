Longo Family Foundation donates $5 million to strengthen mental health care at Trillium Health Partners

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trillium Health Partners Foundation is delighted to announce a $5 million donation from the Longo Family Foundation to help contribute to the redesign of mental health care at Trillium Health Partners (THP) and its research engine – the Institute for Better Health. This gift will enable research and innovation to plan new models of care that focus on prevention, early detection, equitable access, and patient-centred treatment. A portion of the gift will also support the development of mental health inpatient services as part of the new Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital.

"Our mental health teams see the growing impacts of mental health and addictions on the community we serve. This important investment from the Longo Family Foundation will transform our current mental health system of care to one that meets our population's needs in a timely, equitable and evidence-based way," said Dr. Alison Freeland, VP Education and Academic Affairs & Interim Chief and Medical Director, Mental Health Program at Trillium Health Partners.

The need for more and better integrated mental health services across Ontario is clear. Since 2020, hospital care for mental illness at Trillium Health Partners has increased by 9% and the hospital has seen a 65% increase in the number of mental health patients waiting for hospital beds. The existing 56-bed Mental Health inpatient unit at Mississauga Hospital is significantly undersized and outdated.

"It's our Foundation's mission to ensure we invest in health care – including mental health – to make our communities stronger. We know that COVID has highlighted social disparities and increased the need for mental health care. That's why we're delighted to support a redesign of Trillium Health Partners' mental health program and modern new hospital spaces to provide the care our growing community needs and deserves," said Rosanne Longo, Longo's Spokesperson and Brand Ambassador.

Established in 1998, the vision of the Longo Family Foundation is to contribute to a world of strong, healthy families; one where children and youth are empowered to reach their full potential. This mission is inspired by the Longo's love of family and passion for food and is achieved by investing in healthcare and youth leadership initiatives. With a focus on emerging research in immunotherapy and mental health and funding to help build camp infrastructure, the Foundation helps fulfil the family purpose to bring opportunity, inspiration, and hope to people's lives and make the world a better place.

To ensure the community has access to equitable, lifesaving mental health care when they need it, Trillium Health Partners envisions a redesign of the existing mental health system alongside community partners, especially primary care practitioners, to enable equitable access, timely treatment, and compassionate support.

Trillium Health Partners Foundation President & CEO Caroline Riseboro added, "Trillium Health Partners faces growing challenges to meet the mental health needs of the region. Thanks to this investment from Longo Family Foundation, clinicians from our Mental Health Program and scientists from the Institute for Better Health will collaborate with patients and their families, mental health providers in the community and other organizations to contribute to the design of more comprehensive, and equitable system of mental health care for the best possible outcomes."

The Institute for Better Health will work alongside providers, patients, and caregivers to understand the unique needs of our diverse community to co-design, implement and evaluate new models of care to address existing barriers and system issues.

To learn more about the Institute for Better Health, please visit instituteforbetterhealth.com.

About Longo Family Foundation

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca.

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, please visit trilliumgiving.ca.

About the Institute for Better Health

As THP's research and innovation engine, the Institute for Better Health (IBH) is a core enabler of THP's mission of a new kind of health care for a healthier community through the application of scientific expertise, innovative thinking and partnerships. Focused on generating cutting-edge science and innovation in health service delivery and population health, IBH leads practical research and innovation that shapes how we engage, design, deliver, and finance health care to solve problems stretching from the bedside to the system.

