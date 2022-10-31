Long View Recognized with Five Designations by Microsoft's Cloud Partner Program

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - One of North America's most powerful tech services companies, Long View, announces today the company has been awarded five of six possible cloud-aligned industry designations by Microsoft's newly launched Cloud Partner Program. By achieving these titles, the company is being recognized for outstanding expertise in developing IT infrastructure and supporting cloud solutions using Microsoft products.

Long View Systems (CNW Group/Long View Systems)

The program is a replacement for Microsoft's Partner Network which, until this year, allocated silver and gold designations to partners with expertise distributing and servicing Microsoft cloud applications, services and devices. The program aims to strengthen Microsoft's cloud offering and provide partners with differentiated end-to-end products and global reach.

Long View has been recognized with designations in data and AI (Azure), digital and app innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work and security.

Brent Allison, CEO of Long View, said: "Our partnership with Microsoft is among our most strategic and valued collaborations. We are pleased to have our expertise recognized under this new program as we continue to support our clients on their journey to digital transformation."

Long View was also named a Microsoft Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, is a member of the exclusive Microsoft Azure Expert Program, a Microsoft designated Cloud Solutions Provider and was recognized by the company as a Sustainability Changemaker in 2022. This year Long View was also listed as a Glassdoor's Best Place to Work, and as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

The company uses technology to create digitally dynamic businesses, from building a modern workplace, to modernizing data, to cybersecurity and smart IT spending.

About Long View

As the pace of digital change accelerates, the dynamic businesses of this world need a partner to help them make sense of what's next. With a workforce comprised of the industry's top players, offices across the continent, and deep partnerships with the most sophisticated technology companies on the planet, we are the partner helping businesses keep pace with the digital world. Our aim is to make the work lives of every employee out there easier, smarter, and happier. We are inviting the whole world to work better.

