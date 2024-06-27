Long View recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year

CALGARY, AB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Long View today announced it has won the Scale Solutions Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies. "We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Microsoft," said Brent Allison, CEO of Long View. "Our partnership in the United States and Canada has never been stronger. Thanks to Microsoft, our Data & Dynamics, Security & Cloud Practices, Licensing Optimization, and Modern Managed Services consistently earn high praise from our clients across North America. As we continue to grow, we express our gratitude to our valued clients, our 1,300 dedicated team members, and the exceptional Microsoft professionals whose support made this award possible. This achievement holds great significance for us, and we sincerely appreciate everyone's support."

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Long View was recognized for providing outstanding scale solutions and services in the Americas.

"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, A.I and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

About Long View :

Technology is our means, but your empowered workforce is our end. We support the world's dynamic businesses by bringing agility, simplicity and insight to your people, so they can serve your clients. And we can do it because our offices are home to a team of the best and brightest business technologists from across the continent, united by a common mandate -- we're using technology to help the world work.

SOURCE Long View Systems Corporation

For further information: Michael Kochorek, Vice President, Marketing - Long View, Phone: 403.515.6900, E-mail: [email protected]