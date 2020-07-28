Long View Recognized as a New Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider in Canada and the USA

CALGARY, AB and DENVER, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Long View, one of North America's fastest-growing IT Solutions organizations, (longviewsystems.com) has been accepted into the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) program in Canada and the United States.

This milestone achievement was only possible after meeting Microsoft's eight prerequisites and satisfying a third-party audit that confirms Azure expertise. This MSP designation recognizes Long View as a highly innovative and progressive Managed Services Provider, one of only 100 in the world, that has invested heavily in Microsoft technologies as well as in automation and DevOps.

Long View's CEO, Brent Allison added, "we are honored to be included in the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) program. This speaks to the talented and dedicated people at Long View who are committed to our clients' success". He went on to say that "Long View has hundreds of highly trained Azure experts to help our clients leverage the power of Microsoft's technologies. We believe this achievement demonstrates the value we can deliver to clients over and above the benefits of our CSP and LSP designations. The MSP certification also compliments our Microsoft Gold competencies and our Partner of the Year awards for Canada in both 2018 and 2019.

This designation includes access to special Microsoft programs to help Long View's clients accelerate their journey to Azure. The MSP designation also independently confirms that Long View's clients are getting access to people and tools that have deep expertise in Azure.

"Long View has made a strong investment in its capabilities and knowledge around Microsoft Azure, and has certainly earned the expert designation," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp.

ABOUT LONG VIEW: Long View is one of the most powerful IT solutions and services companies in North America, with offices across the continent. With a clear focus on combining business and technology through our Hybrid IT solutions, including cloud, IT infrastructure, managed services, and end user support, Long View is able to define and customize what the future of IT looks like for our clients. Innovative, flexible, cost-effective, and business focused . . . that's Long View.

For further information: Geoff Hogue, Marketing Manager, Long View, Phone: 403.515.6900, E-mail: [email protected]

