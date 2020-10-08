Long View Doubles Down on Data

CALGARY, AB and DENVER, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Long View, one of North America's fastest-growing IT Solution providers, (longviewsystems.com) has announced the addition of two industry leaders to support the explosive growth in its Business Applications and Data Modernization practice. This growth comes as a result of increased market demand for modern data platforms that can securely leverage trusted data to unlock insights.

Long View CEO, Brent Allison announced, "we are delighted to welcome Jonathan Miller, Senior Vice President and Dave Hewlett, Vice President to our expanding Business Applications and Data Modernization practice. This additional investment will position Long View to add value to our clients with an enterprise data strategy to leverage their data as an asset, meet regulatory compliance requirements, gain cost efficiency and predictability while delivering advanced analytics to increase agility, speed to market and a competitive edge."

Long View, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) and recent Partner of the Year award winner in Canada for two years running, has been well entrenched in the North American market for over 20 years as a leading cloud and managed services provider. By leveraging Microsoft technologies, Long View's Business Applications and Data Modernization practice maximizes Long View's partnership with Microsoft to offer clients the most comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to secure data management.

Kevin Crowe, Long View's Executive Vice President Strategy added, "a seasoned executive, Jon brings over 20 years of experience in management and sales for global companies like Hitachi Solutions and SAP/Business Objects. We are confident his mandate to build our business across North America will serve our clients well. Similarly, Dave also brings decades of experience in IT and data analytics, technology architecture, and delivery, as well as deep roots in the entire Dynamics portfolio, data science, IoT, cloud infrastructure and security."

ABOUT LONG VIEW: Long View is one of the most powerful IT solutions and services companies in North America, with offices across the continent. With a clear focus on combining business and technology through our Hybrid IT solutions, including cloud, IT infrastructure, managed services, and end user support, Long View is able to define and customize what the future of IT looks like for our clients. Innovative, flexible, cost-effective, and business focused . . . that's Long View.

For further information: Geoff Hogue, Marketing Manager, Long View, Phone: 403.515.6900, E-mail: [email protected]

