Long View announces leadership updates including incoming Chief Financial Officer and new addition to executive team

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - One of North America's most powerful technology services companies, Long View , announces today several leadership changes that are defining the company and its position within the industry. All support Long View's focus on bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to provide technology services and solutions that are elevated by human creativity and potential.

The first update is the retirement of Long View's Chief Financial Officer, Neil Smith. Over the past five years, Neil has built a world-class finance team and made several fundamental changes to the department, including strengthening relationships between operating teams, driving overall awareness of and insight into key financial metrics across the company, and successfully navigating the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith will transition to Long View's Board of Directors as a trusted advisor to the business.

In Smith's place, Long View is excited to welcome Rachael Golembuski to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Golembuski brings over 20 years of experience in financial and professional services, risk management, internal audit and compliance. She has a Bachelor of Commerce, a number of internal audit and risk credentials and a CMA (US) designation. Golembuski is a passionate believer in the role of finance as a strategic connector – bringing the organization together through collaboration, and with intention, using a service-oriented approach and facilitating data-supported decision making.

In the first quarter of 2023, Matthew Ball joined Long View's esteemed executive team. Ball leads a high-performing team that provides essential, managed technology services to clients across North America and around the world. Having joined Long View in 2018, Ball has brought tremendous value to the company, having held the roles of Vice President of the Global Services Desk and Vice President of the Calgary Branch before becoming Vice President of Integrated Global Services – supporting a North American team serving clients globally. He brings a great deal of technical expertise and leadership experience to the team and looks forward to helping set the company's direction and deliver on its vision of becoming North America's most loved technology partner.

Brent Allison, CEO of Long View, remarks: "Putting people first is what sets us apart. We are building a strong, high-performing team by developing our people internally and bringing in new, leading minds from outside the organization. Today we bid farewell to a highly impactful leader and make way for two new additions to the executive team who have huge potential to continue to evolve and grow the business, and better serve our clients."

Long View's team is made up of the industry's top players, offices across the continent, and deep partnerships with the most sophisticated technology companies on the planet.

