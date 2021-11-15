Long-term Land-use Plan a Priority for Nunavut Residents, New Study Finds

Conservation of Land, Animals and Inuit Culture Among Top Concerns of Nunavummiut

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - On the heels of the release of the Nunavut Planning Commission's most recent Nunavut Land Use Plan (NLUP), the Friends of Land Use Planning (FLUP) today announced the results of a recent survey that explains Nunavut views and values when it comes to the future of land-use in the territory, as well as awareness and support for this latest draft. The study, which was published in partnership with Probe Research Inc., found that residents overwhelmingly support the creation of a long-term land-use plan to guide development and conservation in the territory. The study also revealed that more work needs to be done for residents of Nunavut to become familiar with the latest draft NLUP.

The NLUP, released in July 2021, includes 2.1 million square kilometres of land in its plan. If approved, the land-use plan would be the largest of its kind in the world. Despite low levels of awareness, the survey revealed that 69% of respondents who were familiar with the plan supported it.

Other top key findings from the survey include:

More than two-thirds (73%) of Nunavut residents believe a land-use plan to guide conservation and development is "very important" and 18% said it is "somewhat important."

residents believe a land-use plan to guide conservation and development is "very important" and 18% said it is "somewhat important." Almost all respondents (96%) feel that the Inuit people know how best to manage their lands, and most also believe self-government should be a top priority for the territory (89%). A large proportion (79%) fear that the Inuit are losing control over their land.

Nearly every respondent (96%) agrees that healthy land and animals in the territory are key to maintaining the Inuit culture, with 94% saying they are concerned that Inuit children are losing their culture.

Nearly all respondents (92%) agree that it is possible to protect the environment and

create jobs in Nunavut at the same time. However, 63% believe mining in Nunavut has done more harm than good.

create jobs in at the same time. However, 63% believe mining in has done more harm than good. Only 1% felt that Nunavut should be doing less to conserve the land and wildlife.

should be doing less to conserve the land and wildlife. Three quarters feel investment and jobs should be welcome, but not at the expense of nature.

Residents are split nearly 50/50 on whether there should be more or less mining in the territory.

A majority of respondents feel that protecting wildlife and ice routes should be the highest priority items within the NLUP.

"The creation of a land-use plan is a top priority among Nunavummiut. Inuit want mining but not at the cost of the environment and wildlife, especially as they consider what the future will bring for their children and grandchildren," said Hilu Tagoona, a member and leader of FLUP from Qamani'tuaq. "As the survey shows, Nunavummiut believe this can be done through the NLUP, and we will continue to advocate for its approval."

To read the full results of the study and learn more about FLUP, visit https://northernplanning.ca/.

Survey Methodology

Conducted from Aug. 18-Sept. 30, 2021, the survey polled 400 Nunavut adults via a brief telephone survey. The respondents reside in the Qikiqtaaluk, Kivalliq and the Kitikmeot regions. The survey was conducted primarily in Inuktitut, with English when required. The survey was fielded by Probe Research Inc.

About Friends of Land Use Planning (FLUP)

The Friends of Land Use Planning is a collection of individuals who support Indigenous-led land use planning across large landscapes in Canada. To learn more, visit https://northernplanning.ca/.

SOURCE Friends of Land Use Planning

For further information: Media Contact: Erik Rubadeau, 613-704-1544, [email protected]