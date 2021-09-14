Long Range Mountains Green Party of Canada Former Candidate Endorses People's Party of Canada Candidate; Darrell Shelley

Claims of Internal Green Party Racism & Prejudice.

TROUT RIVER, NL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Trout River resident and Green Party member, Tanya Lee Rogers is endorsing the People's Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Darrell Shelley in the upcoming 2021 federal election. Rogers is an unexpected ally who says her belief in democracy is more important than towing the party line. Rogers became a public PPC supporter after Maxime Bernier was refused admittance to the national leader's debate on prime time television. Rogers says she reached out to her fellow Greens to include the PPC in Green Party discussions, and members of the Green Party were taken aback.

Rogers expressed: "I have complete faith in Annamie Paul's leadership abilities. She is so strong, beautiful, intelligent and careful with her words. Unfortunately, within our party, people are so blinded by racism and religious prejudice that they are attacking this courageous woman, threatening to remove her from her leadership position after the election. I have made it clear that this behaviour is not 'Green' and is not what I signed on for. How can we unite a nation if we are divided as a party? People who supported me to run as a candidate in Long Range told me they won't vote Green because of our internal party issues. They supported me as a person but needed another option; another party to vote for that could offer them some hope for change. I realized Long Range Mountain residents needed to vote for Darrell Shelley, PPC."

Rogers is a longtime community activist in the Bonne Bay region and had a phone conversation with Shelley expressing her support for his campaign. During the call, Rogers stressed the need for environmentally sustainable job creation, stronger national security, fears of forced vaccine passport legislation along with the current dismantling of Canada's human rights and the Liberal's failure to deal with the healthcare crisis. The pair spoke of how a People's Party of Canada would create a better Newfoundland and Labrador, where the people come first.

Rogers voiced her support: "I am proud to say, for this election, I will be voting Purple! You can love both the planet and your country. This is an extremely important election for people to fight for our democracy."

