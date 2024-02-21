Lone Wolf and Openn partner to connect the real estate transaction process from offer to close

New integration between platforms from Lone Wolf and Openn brings real estate offer transparency directly into transactions

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce a new integration for Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) ("Transactions"): Openn's real estate offer platform. This new integration introduces a new way of receiving and managing offers on properties for Canadian REALTORS® in a way that connects them with the platform that powers their national transaction management member benefit, CREA WEBForms® powered by Transactions, and will empower over 160,000 real estate agents across Canada to provide even better experiences for their clients.

Openn joins over 30 technology companies in Lone Wolf Marketplace, a catalog of partner integrations for Transactions that provides real estate professionals across North America with essential add-ons and high-value solutions to improve both their own experiences and the experiences their clients receive. Among the integrations available are critical closing and client services, including rental screening, earnest money deposit, commission advances, disclosures, home warranty, home insurance, moving services, and more. Together with in-house connections to Lone Wolf's CRM, CMA, advertising, and back office solutions, these integrations provide agents and brokers with a complete and completely connected system for every aspect of their real estate business.

With this new integration between Transactions and the Openn platform, agents across Canada will be able to import transaction data from their CREA WEBForms® accounts securely into the Openn platform to simplify how they receive and manage offers on their clients' properties. This, combined with the introduction of the Openn platform into Realtor.ca®, will provide both agents and clients with unmatched transparency throughout every stage of a deal, from the moment an offer comes in to the last signature. Additionally, TRESA regulations in effect since December 1, 2023, mandate that agents share specific details about offers among competing buyers at the seller's instruction. In a competitive, multiple-offer situation, where offer details are changing quickly, reporting accurate information can be extremely complicated for the agent. This integration takes care of collating the right information and communicating it to the right people automatically.

"At Lone Wolf, we're on a mission to simplify real estate for everyone—and that necessitates collaboration," said Jake Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Lone Wolf. "By introducing a simpler way for real estate professionals to receive, share, and manage their offers, we can help ensure our customers have the experience they want and need from the software they use every day—and they can ensure their clients get an above-and-beyond experience that keeps them coming back in the future."

"We're thrilled to bring a new level of offer transparency to the Canadian market," said Peter Gibbons, Managing Director of Openn. "This partnership holds unique potential for real estate professionals across the country, and we are excited to work together to break down barriers and improve outcomes for everyone involved in a real estate transaction."

For more information and to get started with this integration, please visit Lone Wolf Marketplace here.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Openn Negotiation

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX: OPN) is an Australian property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online with greater transparency. The Openn platform facilitates a negotiation process, featuring streamlined digital contracting and automated communication tools, which enhances a property transaction. The solution provides buyers with real-time feedback through their device on how much competition exists and where their price stands in the negotiation, resulting in an optimal sales outcome.

