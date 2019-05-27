Lone Star Texas Grill Adds 100% Plant-Based Beyond Meat Fajita to Menus Across Ontario

"We have listened to our guests' feedback and have partnered with Beyond Meat to launch our new plant-based protein fajita." says Mark Findlay, CEO of Lone Star Texas Grill. "We spent a lot of time creating this extension of our signature fajitas and with the increased demand for alternative protein, the Beyond Meat Crumble was the perfect fit. Combining Beyond Meat with our Tex-Mex Ranchero sauce allows our signature fajitas to be enjoyed by vegetarian and 'flexitarian' guests. We will be continuing to look at ways to incorporate Beyond Meat into our other signature Tex-Mex dishes like burritos, enchiladas and chimichangas in the near future. The New Beyond Meat fajitas are now available across all 22 of our Ontario restaurants."

The Beyond Meat Crumble, which contains 20g of 100% plant-based protein is served on a sizzling skillet loaded with sautéed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, ranchero sauce, and toasted pepita seeds. It brings all of the sizzle of our signature fajitas.

Similar to the rest of the Lone Star fajita family, guests can enjoy customizing their Beyond Meat Fajita with a variety of in house made toppings like smashed guacamole, pico de gallo and our freshly baked flour tortillas. Lettuce wraps and corn tortillas are also available for those guests seeking gluten-friendly options.

The Beyond Meat fajita is available for dine-in, take-out, ordering through fajitastogo.com and for delivery through Skip the Dishes.

Lone Star Texas Grill is Ontario's original Texas-inspired restaurant, serving Canada's award-winning fajitas for over 30 years! Enjoy sizzling wood fire grilled fajitas, steaks, ribs, Tex-Mex and more. We serve them with only the freshest ingredients, including our house-made signature sauces, and freshly baked tortillas to complete our authentic recipes. Experience the big & bold tastes of Texas, right here at home. Visit us at one of our 22 locations across Ontario, including Ottawa, Southern Ontario, the Greater Toronto Area and Eastern Ontario. Learn more at: www.lonestartexasgrill.com .

SOURCE Lone Star Texas

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Caley French, Director of Marketing, 416-518-2194, cfrench@lstg.ca

Related Links

lonestartexasgrill.com

