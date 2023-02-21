London, Ontario announces game changing local solution to address community health and homelessness crisis

London's Health & Homelessness Whole of Community System Response hailed as a game changer by community partners

LONDON, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A group of London leaders from across roles and sectors came together today to unveil a new Whole of Community System Response to the community's health and homelessness crisis, the result of a three-month community summit process that brought together more 200 individuals representing over 70 local organizations.

The summits, which occurred in November, December and January, saw representation from a range of sectors – community health and social services, institutional healthcare, education, emergency services, business and economic development, land and housing development, and staff from various levels of government – and were a direct response to calls from across the community to save lives, better deliver healthcare and housing for the most marginalized community members, and address the whole of community impacts of the crisis.

Beth Mitchell, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services, who kicked off the program, outlined what is meant by the unique whole of community system response: "This cross-sectoral group of committed Londoners agreed to work together in new ways, acknowledge and build on the great work already underway, recognize the things that were not working as well, bring new people and new resources to this effort, and speak in one voice to the funders who have the ability to resource our system response."

The proposed system solution, developed in just over 100 days in response to the urgency of the crisis, sets out a framework for a single, holistic "all doors lead here" system of care. It will see multiple locations distributed throughout the community that are purpose- built for the most marginalized populations, and host a range of common and integrated care and service functions to be delivered by multi-agency and interprofessional teams, supported by one number to call for referral.

Importantly, the system is designed to offer timely and direct pathways to housing, in a range of supportive models, said Scott Courtice, Executive Director of London Intercommunity Health Centre, who presented the system overview on behalf of summit participants: "This group said loud and clear together that housing is healthcare and a fundamental human right, and that is the founding belief on which this system response is built."

He outlined a set of specific functions that each hub would offer – from 24/7 safe spaces, to access to basic needs and healthcare services – and the shared values, principles and foundations on which the system would be built, including: ensuring a consistent approach to anti-racism and anti-oppression, and a harm reduction approach. The system design also includes a direction to ensure workforce development and advocacy for resources.

The event also included an update from the Health & Homelessness Fund for Change, which will help fund the system response based on an historic $25 million dollar gift from an anonymous donor family, which confirmed that the fund had already gained nearly $650,000.00 in new donations since its announcement in mid-January.

The proposed whole of community system solution will come forward to London City Council's Strategic Priorities & Policy Committee (SPPC) for endorsement on February 28. Government relations and advocacy efforts were already underway with provincial and federal ministries.

Community Leaders Who Are Speaking in Favour of the System Response

● Mayor Josh Morgan, City of London ● Beth Mitchell, Co-CEO, CMHA Thames Valley Mental Health & Addiction Services ● Scott Courtice, Executive Director, London Intercommunity Health Centre ● Dr. Andrea Sereda, Physician, London Intercommunity Health Centre ● Chief Steve Williams, London Police Services ● Chief Neal Roberts, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service ● Kapil Lakhotia, London Economic Development Institute ● Roy Butler, St. Joseph's Healthcare London ● Dr. Jackie Schleifer-Taylor, London Health Sciences Centre ● Diane Silva, London Community Foundation ● Marcus Plowright, H&H Fund for Change ● Mike Wallace. Executive Director, London Development Institute ● Brian Lester, Executive Director, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection ● Chuck Lazenby, Executive Director, Unity Project ● Anne Armstrong, Executive Director, London Cares Homelessness Response Services ● Jenna Rose Sands, Executive Director, SafeSpace London ● Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health, Middlesex-London Health Unit ● Adam Carapella, VP Operations, Tricar Developments ● Barbara Maly, Executive Director, Downtown London BIA ● Stephen Bolton, Head Coach, President & CEO, Libro Credit Union

