Ottawa-London Heathrow flights continue through Winter 2025-26

Only Canadian airline linking Canada's capital non-stop to Europe

Wide array of connections at Heathrow across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today its Ottawa to London Heathrow non-stop flights will continue for Winter 2025-26, ensuring year-round connectivity between Canada's capital city and the United Kingdom's largest airport and a premier international gateway. Flights are available for booking now at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

Air Canada announced today its Ottawa to London Heathrow non-stop flights will continue for Winter 2025-26, ensuring year-round connectivity between Canada's capital city and the United Kingdom's largest airport and a premier international gateway. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada continues to solidify its leadership serving our country's capital and we are excited to keep Ottawa connected to one of the world's most important global gateways all year long. Customers travelling for business, corporate and leisure from the National Capital Region and abroad will enjoy the ease and convenience of international travel options to and from Ottawa. We can't wait to welcome you onboard our London flights this winter and beyond," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo, at Air Canada.

"In today's global landscape, strong connections between Canada's Capital Region and strategic markets like the United Kingdom are more vital than ever. Air Canada's decision to extend its YOW-LHR service through the winter is great news - it reflects the airline's confidence in our region, its deep commitment to Ottawa–Gatineau, and its role as a leading international carrier" said Susan Margles, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. "This move is a win for travellers, businesses, and our entire community."

"Air Canada's expanded network is more than new destinations — it's about strengthening Canada's connections to the world. Most Canadian air cargo travels in the belly of passenger planes, which means every new route also opens a new trade corridor for Canadian goods. The extension of the Ottawa–London service will give Canadian businesses faster and more reliable access to the UK and Europe, supporting our exporters, driving investment, and creating good jobs here at home. Stronger connectivity in the skies means stronger growth on the ground — and ensures Canada remains a leader in the global economy," stated The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

"I am delighted that service from Ottawa to London Heathrow will now be available year-round. I regularly hear from business leaders and residents that we need more direct links to Ottawa. The connection to London has been very successful and well-received. Expanding to year-round service will enhance Ottawa's success as both a business and visitor destination. It strengthens our connection to the world, supports economic growth, and makes our city even more accessible as a place to visit, live, and invest in," said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

"With the strength tourism has shown throughout the summer months helping to set the foundation going into the colder season, Air Canada's extension of the Heathrow to Ottawa route for the winter is a tangible signal of confidence in Ottawa as a year-round destination," said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "This continued service ensures vital connectivity with our top overseas market. We appreciate Air Canada's commitment and confidence, and we remain focused on supporting this route through proactive marketing and by offering an appealing destination for all visitors."

Ottawa-London Heathrow schedule:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of

Operation Winter

Season* AC 888 Ottawa (YOW) London Heathrow

(LHR) 21:55 09:20 +1 day Wed, Fri, Sun Nov. 2, 2025-

Mar. 27, 2026 AC 889 London Heathrow

(LHR) Ottawa (YOW) 12:00 14:30 Wed, Fri, Sun Nov. 2, 2025-

Mar. 27, 2026

*Flights will ramp up to 4 weekly flights for Summer 2026 beginning March 28, 2026

In addition to its London Heathrow route, Air Canada will operate over 450 weekly flights to and from Ottawa this winter across a range of regional, domestic, international and transborder flights.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

