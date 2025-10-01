Canadian Favourites Onboard – Complimentary MadeGood Mornings Cinnamon Bun Soft Baked Oat Bars and Greenhouse Ginger Defence Wellness Shots join our onboard offering

Air Canada is the only North American airline serving non-alcoholic beer inflight, with Heineken 0.0 now complimentary on all flights

Free Beer & Wine, Everywhere – Complimentary beer and wine are now standard on every Air Canada flight, including routes to Mexico and the Caribbean

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada continues to raise the bar on the Economy travel experience with complimentary beer, wine, and exclusive Canadian-made snacks now available for all customers on all flights, including routes to Mexico and the Caribbean*.

Launched on September 1, these upgrades reflect the airline's commitment to delivering award-winning service for all customers, and a sharpened focus on leisure travellers as recognized by Skytrax.

Air Canada continues to raise the bar on the Economy travel experience with complimentary beer, wine, and exclusive Canadian-made snacks now available. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"As part of our commitment to elevating the onboard experience, we're delighted to introduce even more exciting new options to our menus," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "These upgrades offer something for everyone and proudly showcase Canadian brands so that our customers can sit back, relax and kick-start their travels no matter where they're going."

New Sips and Snacks to Savour

Morning flights (before 10 a.m.) : A favourite in homes across Canada, MadeGood Mornings Cinnamon Bun Soft Baked Oat Bars join the line-up of complimentary snacks onboard, alongside Canadian favourites TWIGZ Craft Pretzels and Leclerc's Celebration Cookies.

: A favourite in homes across Canada, join the line-up of complimentary snacks onboard, alongside Canadian favourites and Toronto-Downtown Billy Bishop flights (after 10:30 a.m.) : From Canadian brand Greenhouse, known for its organic and plant-based products, complimentary Greenhouse Ginger Defence Wellness Shots will provide an energizing kick to our offerings. These shots are also featured in Air Canada's premium snack baskets and Bistro menu.

: From Canadian brand Greenhouse, known for its organic and plant-based products, complimentary Greenhouse Ginger Defence Wellness Shots will provide an energizing kick to our offerings. These shots are also featured in Air Canada's premium snack baskets and Bistro menu. Expanded Air Canada Bistro – Now featuring more Canadian-made choices, from Summer Fresh Hummus & Crackers and Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cups to bold new TWIGZ Sour Cream & Onion Pretzels and fan-favourite Smarties.

– Now featuring more Canadian-made choices, from Summer Fresh Hummus & Crackers and Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cups to bold new TWIGZ Sour Cream & Onion Pretzels and fan-favourite Smarties. Crisp New Pour – With Heineken 0.0, Air Canada becomes the only North American airline to serve a non-alcoholic beer inflight, complementing its system-wide free beer and wine offering.

The airline continues to set new benchmarks for comfort and convenience in travel with its best-in-class product and service offerings. In addition to rolling upgrades to its food and beverage offering, Air Canada has introduced a revamped mobile app, expanded in-flight entertainment, refreshed and newly refurbished and opened lounges, efficient airport processes, the best-in-class Aeroplan loyalty program, and seamless intermodal travel options all on one ticket. Further, fast, free Wi-Fi, sponsored by Bell, is available for Aeroplan Members on flights across North America and to-and-from Sun destinations, in Mexico and the Caribbean.

*Valid on flights with beverage service operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz. Subject to availability. For full details, visit aircanada.com/bonappetit. Alcohol will be served only to persons who have reached the legal age of majority and in a responsible manner.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]