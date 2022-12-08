London Building Company calls on the public to help choose which charity will receive $10,000

Londoners are invited to help pick a London-based charity that will receive a $10,000 donation from the Ironstone Building Company

LONDON, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ironstone Building Company, London's leading new home builder, announced that the 12th and final recipient for the annual Ironstone Impact donations would be selected through online nominations and voting by the public. Over the course of 12 weeks, $120,000 is being donated by Ironstone to charities who make a difference in the lives of Londoners. Organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Wounded Warriors, Merrymount, Anova and more, have each received $10,000 donations from Ironstone since Ironstone Impact began this year. After the public nominates their favourite charities, five will be chosen to move forward to a public vote. The charity that gathers the most votes will receive this year's final $10,000 Ironstone Impact donation!



"We are born and raised Londoners with a strong attachment to the city. We build here, we employ trades and suppliers here, and we know organizations are having a hard time," said David Stimac, president and co-founder of the home-building company. With that in mind, we want to give our fellow Londoners the chance to have their say on which charity deserves the final Impact donation."

Charities that have already received a donation this year are not eligible to be entered into the public vote, the company said. The public nominations are now open and closes on Sunday, December 11 at midnight. Voting will begin Monday December 12 and closes December 18th midnight. The final Impact donation recipient will be announced on Thursday, December 22rd.

People can nominate a charity at https://ironstonebuilt.com/about-ironstone/ironstone-impact/.

And return for voting there once the voting begins.

