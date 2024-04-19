Lomi Doubles Down on Mission, Pilots At-Home Food Waste Recycling and Curbside Collection Program

Lomi launches Food Waste Recycling Program, diversifying its clean, easy, and convenient approach to food waste management with both products and services.

KELOWNA, BC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Lomi, the innovative leader in food waste management and creators of the world's first Smart Waste™ kitchen composter announce the launch of their Lomi Food Waste Recycling Program, to be piloted in Kelowna, British Columbia.

This groundbreaking new program, which begins service in May 2024, offers Kelowna residents convenient organics collection and a seamless solution to turn food waste into a valuable resource, a natural lawn & garden fertilizer called Lomi Earth, that can be used at home or donated to local farms and collection partners where it can regenerate the soil. This circularity reduces the environmental impact of traditional waste disposal methods and enhances the soil with nutrient rich amendments.

Lomi Earth is an excellent alternative to synthetic fertilizers that can be used on lawns or in gardens, supporting higher crop yields, enhancing nutrient density and promoting regenerative agriculture while reducing waste.

"Residents of the Kelowna area have voiced their overwhelming support for curbside food waste collection," says Matt Bertulli, CEO of Lomi. "The Lomi Food Waste Recycling Program is a simple solution that meets this need: it is not only clean and convenient but has a positive local and environmental impact. Plus, by partnering with farms on this initiative we give back to the community, enhance local agriculture, and support community food banks."

Residents interested in joining the movement towards a zero-waste Kelowna can sign up for the service, which includes a Lomi food recycler and on-demand Lomi Earth pickup. The Lomi Smart Waste™ food recycler upgrades how we handle waste, transforming food scraps into natural fertilizer, all at the push of a button and without the mess of smelly, wet green bins, rotting food, or the challenges and danger of rodents and pests. For more details on this groundbreaking initiative, visit ca.lomi.com or contact the Lomi team at [email protected].

