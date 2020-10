LOGISTEC Corporation Renews its Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC CORPORATION ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) announced today that it is renewing its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). LOGISTEC believes that the repurchase of its shares may constitute an appropriate and desirable use of its available cash. Therefore, LOGISTEC believes that the offer is in the best interest of LOGISTEC and its shareholders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted a notice filed by LOGISTEC of its intention to make a NCIB. According to the notice, LOGISTEC intends to repurchase, for cancellation purposes, in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange i) up to 368,881 Class A Common Shares ("Class A Shares"), representing 5% of the outstanding Class A Shares and ii) up to 277,113 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares"), representing 5% of the outstanding Class B Shares.

The average daily trading volume (the "ADTV") of LOGISTEC's Class A Shares and Class B Shares over the last six completed calendar months was 73 and 1,338, respectively. Accordingly, under the Exchange Rules, LOGISTEC is entitled on any trading day to repurchase up to 1,000 Class A Shares and 1,000 Class B Shares. Once a week, in excess of the daily 1,000 purchase limit, LOGISTEC may also repurchase a block of shares of any category not owned by an insider (i) having a purchase price of $200,000 or more, (ii) of at least 5,000 shares having a purchase price of at least $50,000, or (iii) of at least 20 board lots of shares which total 150% or more of the ADTV in accordance with Exchange rules. LOGISTEC has retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. as broker to manage the program.

LOGISTEC has repurchased some of its shares within the past twelve (12) months pursuant to a NCIB which began on October 28, 2019 and will terminate no later than October 27, 2020. The purchases were executed through the facilities of the Exchange as well as alternative Canadian trading systems. During this period, a total of 7,100 Class A Shares and 34,900 Class B Shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $33.80 and $33.67, respectively. The maximum number of securities approved for purchase under this NCIB was 369,296 Class A Shares and 270,195 Class B Shares.

The new NCIB will begin on October 28, 2020 and will terminate no later than October 27, 2021. The purchases will be made through the facilities of the Exchange or alternative Canadian trading systems and may be made outside of the facilities of the Exchange pursuant to exemptions available under applicable securities legislation or exemption orders issued by securities regulatory authorities. LOGISTEC has implemented an automatic share purchase plan with its broker, which will allow the latter to purchase shares for LOGISTEC during blackout periods. The purchase of and payment for the shares will be made by LOGISTEC in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange and the price LOGISTEC will pay for any shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition, except for purchases effected outside the facilities of the Exchange pursuant to exemptions available under applicable securities legislation or exemption orders issued by securities regulatory authorities which may be at a discount to the prevailing market price. As of the close of business on October 16, 2020, there were 7,377,622 Class A Shares and 5,542,269 Class B Shares issued and outstanding.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 38 ports and 65 terminals located in North America. In addition, LOGISTEC offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

LOGISTEC also operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, LOGISTEC Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com