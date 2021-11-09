LOGISTEC Announces its results of the third quarter of 2021 Français

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 25, 2021.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2021

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $236.2 million, up $44.3 million or 23.1%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) closed at $49.7 million, up $8.0 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $2.04, up $0.48;
  • On August 5, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 5.0%.

Highlights from the nine-month period ended September 25, 2021

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $513.6 million, up $88.7 million or 20.9%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) closed at $83.2 million, up $14.1 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $2.38, up 59.7%.

Delivered the Strongest Quarter in LOGISTEC's History
LOGISTEC reported its strongest quarter results to date in revenue and profit attributable to owners of the Company. Both the marine and the environmental services segments contributed to these great results. Together with our customers and communities, LOGISTEC continues to embrace the relaunch of an anticipated post-COVID economy. Consolidated revenue was $236.2 million in the period, an increase of $44.3 million or 23.1% over the same period in 2020.

Marine Services
Revenue from the marine services segment reached $111.9 million in 2021, up $32.7 million or 41.2% compared with the same period in 2020. The rebound in manufacturing production had a favourable impact on global trade which translated into incremental cargo handled at most of LOGISTEC's terminals. Furthermore, the traditional energy industry and wind energy sector continue to fuel the growth of our operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Overall, volumes are at pre-pandemic levels and strategic acquisitions we have made over the years are contributing to LOGISTEC's performance. Sharing our expertise and best practices across our network is beneficial to our customers and represents a key component of our strategic growth plan. We are appreciative of our dedicated teams who are delivering successfully across our network, despite ongoing challenges including operating constraints due to the pandemic, as well as storms and disruptions in the supply chain. Our market intelligence indicates that the upswing in volumes will continue for some time.

In August, LOGISTEC resumed peanut pellet operations at the Port of Brunswick terminal, following the fire in May, and took necessary steps to put in place new measures to meet all the safety conditions for our operations. We expect to resume wood pellet activities in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measures section.

Further solidifying LOGISTEC's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and sustainability goals, we took delivery of two electric cranes at the Port of Montréal. In addition, Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") qualified for Government grants to purchase new and upgraded equipment with reduced environmental impact, contributing to cleaner air in Texas.

We were honoured to receive two prestigious recognitions presented by the international Heavy Lift Awards, and have been named marine Terminal Operator of the Year, a distinction that recognizes our talent and unique operational expertise. Our wholly owned subsidiary GSM also received an award in the "Safety" category for its exemplary commitment to develop and nurture a culture of health and safety in handling project cargo and wind energy components.

Environmental Services
Revenue from the environmental services segment was $124.3 million, up $11.7 million or 10.4% in the third quarter of 2021. The growth is mainly attributable to the acquisition of American Process Group ("APG") while our ALTRA line of products continues to perform as expected. So far, our recent acquisition in APG has generated synergies of expertise and allowed us to expand market reach by providing complementary services for large-scale projects. However, ALTRA Proven Water Technologies renewal projects across the U.S. are currently affected by disruption in the supply chain but projects are expected to resume in the fourth quarter, with the arrival of materials that are currently in short supply.

Outlook
"As we move through 2021, we remain focused on continuing to drive profitable growth and delivering long-term, sustainable value to our stakeholders. This was demonstrated as we delivered record results in this third quarter.  With three quarters of the year completed and a positive outlook for the coming months, we anticipate a strong close to this year.

On the marine side of the business, we see a steady return to normal. With large infrastructure projects underway both in the U.S. and Canada, it is expected that bulk and break-bulk cargo handling will remain very busy for the foreseeable future. We continue to focus on Green Marine certification of our terminals to reduce our environmental footprint in everything we do.

In our environmental services segment, we are optimistic for the remainder of 2021 thanks to a strong order book and the success of ongoing projects and operations. We continue to work closely with customers to find innovative, sustainable, and reliable solutions in support of a strong and prosperous global economy. As part of this work with our customers, we have seen an increase in the number of companies looking to work with partners providing sustainable solutions. This positions LOGISTEC well to leverage our ambitious sustainability plan in line with our ESG goals.

Our strategy remains unchanged: leverage our high-quality assets, strong geographic footprint and culture of innovation to drive future growth. Our experts are committed to delivering this strategy and driving shareholder value", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Our Response to COVID-19
LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities.

LOGISTEC continues to operate under its business continuity plan. To date, all our operations were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. As such, the Company's marine operations, including our terminal operations across our North American network, remained open and functional. Similarly, the Company's environmental operations, including renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, site remediation, soils and materials management, and manufacturing of woven hoses, remained operational. Nonetheless, the economic slowdown due to COVID-19, as well as the strict distancing and sanitation protocols, have increased the operating costs in our marine and environmental services segments.

About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure
Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 25,
2021

September 26,
2020

September 25,
2021

September 26,
2020

$

$

$

$





Revenue

236,171

191,847

513,614

424,873





Employee benefits expense

(110,596)

(89,548)

(248,192)

(201,264)

Equipment and supplies expense

(59,485)

(45,153)

(132,606)

(109,291)

Operating expense

(14,602)

(10,588)

(34,748)

(31,191)

Other expenses

(7,931)

(6,828)

(21,629)

(19,319)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(12,564)

(11,602)

(35,808)

(33,601)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

4,020

3,527

6,107

4,071

Other gains (losses)

2,110

(1,537)

622

1,244

Operating profit

37,123

30,118

47,360

35,522





Finance expense

(2,660)

(3,060)

(7,917)

(9,031)

Finance income

109

146

411

435

Profit before income taxes

34,572

27,204

39,854

26,926





Income taxes

(7,815)

(6,740)

(8,431)

(7,077)

Profit for the period

26,757

20,464

31,423

19,849





Profit (loss) attributable to:










Owners of the Company

26,739

20,465

31,256

19,634





Non-controlling interest

18

(1)

167

215

Profit for the period

26,757

20,464

31,423

19,849










Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

1.98

1.52

2.31

1.46

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

2.17

1.68

2.54

1.61





Diluted earnings per Class A share

1.95

1.50

2.28

1.44

Diluted earnings per Class B share

2.15

1.65

2.51

1.58





Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,377,022

7,377,655

7,377,022

7,379,478

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic

5,677,569

5,544,436

5,619,662

5,504,921

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted

5,738,227

5,703,038

5,737,438

5,696,538


(1)

Class A Common Share ("Class A share").

(2)

Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 25,
2021

September 26,
2020

September 25, 2021

September 26, 2020

$

$

$

$





Profit for the period

26,757

20,464

31,423

19,849





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

5,775

(2,906)

(232)

3,567

Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(4,275)

1,872

213

(1,675)

Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

332

(28)

Gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

10

(92)

100

(92)

Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(3)

24

(27)

24

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

1,839

(1,102)

26

1,824





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligations

(1,260)

4,174

(2,548)

Return on retirement plan assets

125

188

218

21

Income taxes on remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets

(33)

285

(1,164)

670

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

92

(787)

3,228

(1,857)





Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

4

(15)

Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1)

4

Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

 

3

(11)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes

1,931

(1,886)

3,254

(44)

Total comprehensive income for the period

28,688

18,578

34,677

19,805





Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:








Owners of the Company

28,642

18,599

34,513

19,575

Non-controlling interest

46

(21)

164

230

Total comprehensive income for the period

28,688

18,578

34,677

19,805

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


As at
September 25,
 2021

As at
December 31,
 2020

$

$



Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

31,408

46,778

Trade and other receivables

174,898

138,649

Contract assets

36,606

7,617

Current income tax assets

9,161

9,171

Inventories

16,821

12,946

Prepaid expenses and other

16,916

9,056

285,810

224,217



Equity accounted investments

47,424

45,061

Property, plant and equipment

202,612

185,686

Right-of-use assets

134,434

132,779

Goodwill

181,675

149,311

Intangible assets

42,636

38,422

Non-current assets

2,432

2,381

Non-current financial assets

8,949

9,210

Deferred income tax assets

11,635

12,385

Total assets

917,607

799,452



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

524

Trade and other payables

151,311

91,694

Contract liabilities

12,573

8,941

Current income tax liabilities

9,887

8,719

Dividends payable

1,337

1,259

Current portion of lease liabilities

14,466

18,251

Current portion of long-term debt

2,829

3,748

192,927

132,612



Lease liabilities

124,929

116,901

Long-term debt

208,672

163,962

Deferred income tax liabilities

24,039

21,418

Post-employment benefit obligations

16,133

22,055

Contract liabilities

2,233

2,533

Non-current liabilities

30,830

38,400

Total liabilities

599,763

497,881



Equity

Share capital

50,913

45,575

Share capital to be issued

4,906

Retained earnings

258,006

242,358

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,972

7,943

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

316,891

300,782



Non-controlling interest

953

789

Total equity

317,844

301,571



Total liabilities and equity

917,607

799,452

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

Share
capital
to be issued

Accumulated

other
comprehensive income

Retained earnings

Total

Non-
controlling interests

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2021

45,575

4,906

7,943

242,358

300,782

789

301,571









Profit for the period


31,256

31,256

167

31,423









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations


(229)

(229)

(3)

(232)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations


185

185

185

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes


3,228

3,228

3,228

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes


73

73

73

Total comprehensive income for the period


29

34,484

34,513

164

34,677









Remeasurement of written put option liability


(14,756)

(14,756)

(14,756)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(83)


(338)

(421)

(421)

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

5,421

(4,906)

515

515

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan


241

241

241

Other dividend



(107)

(107)

(107)

Dividends on Class A shares


(2,104)

(2,104)

(2,104)

Dividends on Class B shares


(1,772)

(1,772)

(1,772)

Balance as at September 25, 2021

50,913


7,972

258,006

316,891

953

317,844

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

Share
capital
to be issued

Accumulated

other
comprehensive income

Retained earnings

Total

Non-
controlling interests

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2020

40,222

9,811

9,697

220,641

280,371

643

281,014









Profit for the period


19,634

19,634

215

19,849









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations


3,552

3,552

15

3,567

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations


(1,675)

(1,675)

(1,675)

Remeasurement losses on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes


(1,857)

(1,857)

(1,857)

Share of other comprehensive (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes


(11)

(11)

(11)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes


(68)

(68)

(68)

Total comprehensive income for the period


1,798

17,777

19,575

230

19,805









Remeasurement of written put option liability


(818)

(818)

(818)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(4)


(159)

(163)

(163)

Repurchase of Class B shares

499


(708)

(209)

(209)

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,905

(4,905)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan


91

91

91

Other dividend


(121)

(121)

(121)

Dividends on Class A shares


(2,070)

(2,070)

(2,070)

Dividends on Class B shares


(1,707)

(1,707)

(1,707)

Balance as at September 26, 2020

45,622

4,906

11,495

232,926

294,949

873

295,822

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

September 25,
2021

September 26,
2020

$

$



Operating activities

Income for the period

31,423

19,849

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

46,264

45,824

Cash generated from operations

77,687

65,673

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

3,565

3,600

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(752)

(674)

Settlement of provisions

(726)

(371)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(30,133)

(7,900)

Income taxes paid

(8,019)

(4,392)

41,622

55,936



Financing activities

Net change in short-term banks

524

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost

59,870

59,639

Repayment of long-term debt

(15,280)

(57,465)

Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(2,432)

(2,447)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(10,019)

(9,641)

Interest paid

(8,962)

(7,424)

Issuance of Class B shares

130

190

Repurchase of Class A shares

(163)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(421)

(903)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,069)

(2,070)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(1,729)

(1,692)

19,612

(21,976)



Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(28,129)

(16,290)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(14)

(89)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

505

340

Business combinations

(50,390)

(16,457)

Repayment of due to shareholders

(107)

(121)

Interest received

565

205

Repayment of other non-current financial assets

1,049

165

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(204)

(496)

Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

60

79

(76,665)

(32,664)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(15,431)

1,296

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

46,778

22,608

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

61

(247)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

31,408

23,657



Additional information




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

5,703

3,297

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

385

504

