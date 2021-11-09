MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 25, 2021.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2021

Consolidated revenue totalled $236 .2 million, up $44 .3 million or 23.1%;

.2 million, up .3 million or 23.1%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $49 .7 million, up $8 .0 million;

closed at .7 million, up .0 million; Total diluted earnings per share of $2.04 , up $0.48 ;

, up ; On August 5, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 5.0%.

Highlights from the nine-month period ended September 25, 2021

Consolidated revenue totalled $513 .6 million, up $88 .7 million or 20.9%;

.6 million, up .7 million or 20.9%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $83 .2 million, up $14 .1 million;

closed at .2 million, up .1 million; Total diluted earnings per share of $2.38 , up 59.7%.

Delivered the Strongest Quarter in LOGISTEC's History

LOGISTEC reported its strongest quarter results to date in revenue and profit attributable to owners of the Company. Both the marine and the environmental services segments contributed to these great results. Together with our customers and communities, LOGISTEC continues to embrace the relaunch of an anticipated post-COVID economy. Consolidated revenue was $236.2 million in the period, an increase of $44.3 million or 23.1% over the same period in 2020.

Marine Services

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $111.9 million in 2021, up $32.7 million or 41.2% compared with the same period in 2020. The rebound in manufacturing production had a favourable impact on global trade which translated into incremental cargo handled at most of LOGISTEC's terminals. Furthermore, the traditional energy industry and wind energy sector continue to fuel the growth of our operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Overall, volumes are at pre-pandemic levels and strategic acquisitions we have made over the years are contributing to LOGISTEC's performance. Sharing our expertise and best practices across our network is beneficial to our customers and represents a key component of our strategic growth plan. We are appreciative of our dedicated teams who are delivering successfully across our network, despite ongoing challenges including operating constraints due to the pandemic, as well as storms and disruptions in the supply chain. Our market intelligence indicates that the upswing in volumes will continue for some time.

In August, LOGISTEC resumed peanut pellet operations at the Port of Brunswick terminal, following the fire in May, and took necessary steps to put in place new measures to meet all the safety conditions for our operations. We expect to resume wood pellet activities in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Further solidifying LOGISTEC's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and sustainability goals, we took delivery of two electric cranes at the Port of Montréal. In addition, Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") qualified for Government grants to purchase new and upgraded equipment with reduced environmental impact, contributing to cleaner air in Texas.

We were honoured to receive two prestigious recognitions presented by the international Heavy Lift Awards, and have been named marine Terminal Operator of the Year, a distinction that recognizes our talent and unique operational expertise. Our wholly owned subsidiary GSM also received an award in the "Safety" category for its exemplary commitment to develop and nurture a culture of health and safety in handling project cargo and wind energy components.

Environmental Services

Revenue from the environmental services segment was $124.3 million, up $11.7 million or 10.4% in the third quarter of 2021. The growth is mainly attributable to the acquisition of American Process Group ("APG") while our ALTRA line of products continues to perform as expected. So far, our recent acquisition in APG has generated synergies of expertise and allowed us to expand market reach by providing complementary services for large-scale projects. However, ALTRA Proven Water Technologies renewal projects across the U.S. are currently affected by disruption in the supply chain but projects are expected to resume in the fourth quarter, with the arrival of materials that are currently in short supply.

Outlook

"As we move through 2021, we remain focused on continuing to drive profitable growth and delivering long-term, sustainable value to our stakeholders. This was demonstrated as we delivered record results in this third quarter. With three quarters of the year completed and a positive outlook for the coming months, we anticipate a strong close to this year.

On the marine side of the business, we see a steady return to normal. With large infrastructure projects underway both in the U.S. and Canada, it is expected that bulk and break-bulk cargo handling will remain very busy for the foreseeable future. We continue to focus on Green Marine certification of our terminals to reduce our environmental footprint in everything we do.

In our environmental services segment, we are optimistic for the remainder of 2021 thanks to a strong order book and the success of ongoing projects and operations. We continue to work closely with customers to find innovative, sustainable, and reliable solutions in support of a strong and prosperous global economy. As part of this work with our customers, we have seen an increase in the number of companies looking to work with partners providing sustainable solutions. This positions LOGISTEC well to leverage our ambitious sustainability plan in line with our ESG goals.

Our strategy remains unchanged: leverage our high-quality assets, strong geographic footprint and culture of innovation to drive future growth. Our experts are committed to delivering this strategy and driving shareholder value", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Our Response to COVID-19

LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities.

LOGISTEC continues to operate under its business continuity plan. To date, all our operations were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. As such, the Company's marine operations, including our terminal operations across our North American network, remained open and functional. Similarly, the Company's environmental operations, including renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, site remediation, soils and materials management, and manufacturing of woven hoses, remained operational. Nonetheless, the economic slowdown due to COVID-19, as well as the strict distancing and sanitation protocols, have increased the operating costs in our marine and environmental services segments.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020

$ $ $ $









Revenue 236,171 191,847 513,614 424,873









Employee benefits expense (110,596) (89,548) (248,192) (201,264) Equipment and supplies expense (59,485) (45,153) (132,606) (109,291) Operating expense (14,602) (10,588) (34,748) (31,191) Other expenses (7,931) (6,828) (21,629) (19,319) Depreciation and amortization expense (12,564) (11,602) (35,808) (33,601) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 4,020 3,527 6,107 4,071 Other gains (losses) 2,110 (1,537) 622 1,244 Operating profit 37,123 30,118 47,360 35,522









Finance expense (2,660) (3,060) (7,917) (9,031) Finance income 109 146 411 435 Profit before income taxes 34,572 27,204 39,854 26,926









Income taxes (7,815) (6,740) (8,431) (7,077) Profit for the period 26,757 20,464 31,423 19,849









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 26,739 20,465 31,256 19,634









Non-controlling interest 18 (1) 167 215 Profit for the period 26,757 20,464 31,423 19,849



















Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 1.98 1.52 2.31 1.46 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 2.17 1.68 2.54 1.61









Diluted earnings per Class A share 1.95 1.50 2.28 1.44 Diluted earnings per Class B share 2.15 1.65 2.51 1.58









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,377,022 7,377,655 7,377,022 7,379,478 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,677,569 5,544,436 5,619,662 5,504,921 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,738,227 5,703,038 5,737,438 5,696,538





(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020

$ $ $ $









Profit for the period 26,757 20,464 31,423 19,849









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations 5,775 (2,906) (232) 3,567 Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (4,275) 1,872 213 (1,675) Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 332 — (28) — Gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 10 (92) 100 (92) Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (3) 24 (27) 24 Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 1,839 (1,102) 26 1,824









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligations — (1,260) 4,174 (2,548) Return on retirement plan assets 125 188 218 21 Income taxes on remeasurement (losses) gains on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets (33) 285 (1,164) 670 Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 92 (787) 3,228 (1,857)









Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings — 4 — (15) Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings — (1) — 4 Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — 3 — (11) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes 1,931 (1,886) 3,254 (44) Total comprehensive income for the period 28,688 18,578 34,677 19,805









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 28,642 18,599 34,513 19,575 Non-controlling interest 46 (21) 164 230 Total comprehensive income for the period 28,688 18,578 34,677 19,805

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at

September 25,

2021 As at

December 31,

2020

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 31,408 46,778 Trade and other receivables 174,898 138,649 Contract assets 36,606 7,617 Current income tax assets 9,161 9,171 Inventories 16,821 12,946 Prepaid expenses and other 16,916 9,056

285,810 224,217





Equity accounted investments 47,424 45,061 Property, plant and equipment 202,612 185,686 Right-of-use assets 134,434 132,779 Goodwill 181,675 149,311 Intangible assets 42,636 38,422 Non-current assets 2,432 2,381 Non-current financial assets 8,949 9,210 Deferred income tax assets 11,635 12,385 Total assets 917,607 799,452





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans 524 — Trade and other payables 151,311 91,694 Contract liabilities 12,573 8,941 Current income tax liabilities 9,887 8,719 Dividends payable 1,337 1,259 Current portion of lease liabilities 14,466 18,251 Current portion of long-term debt 2,829 3,748

192,927 132,612





Lease liabilities 124,929 116,901 Long-term debt 208,672 163,962 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,039 21,418 Post-employment benefit obligations 16,133 22,055 Contract liabilities 2,233 2,533 Non-current liabilities 30,830 38,400 Total liabilities 599,763 497,881





Equity



Share capital 50,913 45,575 Share capital to be issued — 4,906 Retained earnings 258,006 242,358 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,972 7,943 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 316,891 300,782





Non-controlling interest 953 789 Total equity 317,844 301,571





Total liabilities and equity 917,607 799,452

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



















Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906

7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571

















Profit for the period — —

— 31,256 31,256 167 31,423

















Other comprehensive (loss) income















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — —

(229) — (229) (3) (232) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

185 — 185 — 185 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— 3,228 3,228 — 3,228 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — —

73 — 73 — 73 Total comprehensive income for the period — —

29 34,484 34,513 164 34,677

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — —

— (14,756) (14,756) — (14,756) Repurchase of Class B shares (83) —

— (338) (421) — (421) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 5,421 (4,906)

— — 515 — 515 Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 241 241 — 241 Other dividend







(107) (107)

(107) Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (2,104) (2,104) — (2,104) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,772) (1,772) — (1,772) Balance as at September 25, 2021 50,913 —

7,972 258,006 316,891 953 317,844

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



















Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811

9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

















Profit for the period — —

— 19,634 19,634 215 19,849

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — —

3,552 — 3,552 15 3,567 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

(1,675) — (1,675) — (1,675) Remeasurement losses on benefit obligations and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— (1,857) (1,857) — (1,857) Share of other comprehensive (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — —

(11) — (11) — (11) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — —

(68) — (68) — (68) Total comprehensive income for the period — —

1,798 17,777 19,575 230 19,805

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — —

— (818) (818) — (818) Repurchase of Class A shares (4) —

— (159) (163) — (163) Repurchase of Class B shares 499 —

— (708) (209) — (209) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,905 (4,905)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 91 91 — 91 Other dividend — —

— (121) (121) — (121) Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (2,070) (2,070) — (2,070) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,707) (1,707) — (1,707) Balance as at September 26, 2020 45,622 4,906

11,495 232,926 294,949 873 295,822

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the nine months ended

September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020

$ $





Operating activities



Income for the period 31,423 19,849 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 46,264 45,824 Cash generated from operations 77,687 65,673 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 3,565 3,600 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (752) (674) Settlement of provisions (726) (371) Changes in non-cash working capital items (30,133) (7,900) Income taxes paid (8,019) (4,392)

41,622 55,936





Financing activities



Net change in short-term banks 524 — Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost 59,870 59,639 Repayment of long-term debt (15,280) (57,465) Repayment of other non-current liabilities (2,432) (2,447) Repayment of lease liabilities (10,019) (9,641) Interest paid (8,962) (7,424) Issuance of Class B shares 130 190 Repurchase of Class A shares — (163) Repurchase of Class B shares (421) (903) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,069) (2,070) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,729) (1,692)

19,612 (21,976)





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (28,129) (16,290) Acquisition of intangible assets (14) (89) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 505 340 Business combinations (50,390) (16,457) Repayment of due to shareholders (107) (121) Interest received 565 205 Repayment of other non-current financial assets 1,049 165 Acquisition of other non-current assets (204) (496) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 60 79

(76,665) (32,664)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents (15,431) 1,296 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 46,778 22,608 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 61 (247) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 31,408 23,657





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 5,703 3,297 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 385 504

