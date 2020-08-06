LOGISTEC Announces Its Results of the Second Quarter of 2020

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the three months and six months periods ended June 27, 2020.

Highlights from the second quarter of 2020

Consolidated revenue reached $123 .6 million, down $32 .6 million or 20.9%;

.6 million, down .6 million or 20.9%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $19 .9 million, down $1 .8 million;

closed at .9 million, down .8 million; Total diluted earnings per share of $0.35 , down $0.10 ;

, down ; Acquisition of two additional terminals at the Port of Houston in Texas and the Port of Pascagoula in Mississippi for a total purchase price of $16 .5 million;

in and the Port of in for a total purchase price of .5 million; $1 .7 million investment in cargo handling equipment at the Port of Corner Brook in Newfoundland and Labrador .

Highlights from the first half of 2020

Consolidated revenue reached $233 .0 million, down $37 .9 million or 14.0%;

.0 million, down .9 million or 14.0%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $27 .4 million, up $4 .5 million;

closed at .4 million, up .5 million; Total basic loss per share closed at $0.06 .

Results of the period

During the second quarter of 2020, consolidated revenue totalled $123.6 million, a decrease of $32.6 million or 20.9% over the same period in 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $81.4 million compared to $94.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Cargo handling activities are deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. As such, our terminal operations across our North American network remained functional under our business continuity plan; however, we noted a lower volume of trade activities as a result of the closure of economies around the world. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $42.2 million, a decrease of $19.5 million or 31.6% over the second quarter of 2019. COVID-19 led to 10 weeks of delay in starting up our environmental projects, which proved very costly to our operations. Since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

The adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter closed at $19.9 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 8.3% over the comparative period. The reduction is mainly attributable to lower revenue following the temporary halt measures on some of our lines of service imposed by government authorities, partly offset by a $11.0 million wage subsidy from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

Overall, LOGISTEC Corporation reported a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, down $1.3 million from the $5.9 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $0.35, of which $0.34 was attributable to Class A shares and $0.37 to Class B shares.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, we have kept our focus on growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions, with four additional terminals added this quarter. The acquisition of Care terminal at the Port of Houston and the Port of Pascagoula has further expanded our footprint and anchored Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. as the terminal operator in three gulf coast states. Our cargo handling team also started to operate at the port of Kitimat, British Columbia, the largest private port in Canada. Finally, the investment in the intermodal terminal in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, is an excellent example of how we have kept our focus on our plan and we were able to see this investment, which was started before the pandemic arrived, through to its completion.

COVID-19

During March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place have numerous economic repercussions at the global and national levels. These measures, which include travel bans, solitary confinement or quarantine, whether voluntary or not, and social distancing, have caused significant disruption in the United States and Canada, where the Company operates.

LOGISTEC rolled out its business continuity plan for its operations that are deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. More precisely, the Company's marine operations are considered essential services and, as such, our terminal operations across our North American network remained open and functional. In addition, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational.

On the environmental services side, we are, as every year, affected by the seasonality of our operations and most activities cannot be performed in the winter season. This includes site remediation and rehabilitation of water mains. COVID-19 has nonetheless affected some of these activities, causing significant delays in our projects. However, since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

As at June 27, 2020, the Company believed that it qualified to receive the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and that there was a reasonable assurance that the amount would be received from the Canadian federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized a $11.0 million wage subsidy receivable against the salary expense qualified for that subsidy under employee benefits expense in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 27, 2020.

Outlook

"The outlook for the remainder of the year is expected to be reasonably good, given the challenges associated with COVID-19. In our marine services segment, we anticipate volumes to remain somewhat depressed due to the economic slowdown that followed the measures put in place by governments to suppress the virus. Furthermore, our outlook for cargo handling may also be impacted by challenging labour negotiations at the Port of Montréal. We have been without an agreement since early 2019 and discussions have proven difficult in the last weeks, causing work stoppages. Should these situations stabilize, volumes are likely to gradually come back to normal levels in a foreseeable future. Our environmental services segment will also be impacted to a certain degree as some projects, particularly in the USA, are being postponed into the new year. Having said this, we still have a strong order book to complete before the end of the year, and unless the pandemic interferes with our activities, we should have a busy second half of 2020," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Dividends

On August 6, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09350 per Class A Common Share and $0.10285 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.3 million. These dividends will be paid on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2020.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 36 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industri where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the rehabilitation of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measures section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com .

Q2 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)









For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019

$ $ $ $









Revenue 123,595 156,175 233,026 270,923









Employee benefits expense (54,839) (78,715) (111,716) (137,092) Equipment and supplies expense (32,099) (39,254) (64,138) (73,618) Operating expense (9,329) (10,133) (20,603) (19,588) Other expenses (6,047) (6,001) (12,491) (16,677) Depreciation and amortization expense (11,223) (10,728) (21,999) (21,562) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 695 930 544 1,492 Other (losses) gains (2,046) (1,258) 2,781 (2,528) Operating profit 8,707 11,016 5,404 1,350









Finance expense (2,835) (2,884) (5,971) (5,641) Finance income 159 80 289 285 Profit (loss) before income taxes 6,031 8,212 (278) (4,006)









Income taxes (1,416) (2,106) (337) 1,181 Profit (loss) for the period 4,615 6,106 (615) (2,825)









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 4,590 5,927 (831) (2,963)









Non-controlling interest 25 179 216 138 Profit (loss) for the period 4,615 6,106 (615) (2,825)



















Basic earnings (loss) per Class A Common Share (1) 0.35 0.44 (0.06) (0.22) Basic earnings (loss) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 0.38 0.49 (0.07) (0.25)









Diluted earnings (loss) per Class A share 0.34 0.43 (0.06) (0.22) Diluted earnings (loss) per Class B share 0.37 0.48 (0.07) (0.25)









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,380,389 7,389,155 7,380,389 7,390,939 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,485,163 5,409,868 5,485,163 5,362,879 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,693,288 5,717,038 5,693,288 5,719,571

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)













For the three months

ended For the six months

ended

June 27,

2020

$ June 29,

2019

$ June 27,

2020

$ June 29,

2019

$









Profit (loss) for the period 4,615 6,106 (615) (2,825)









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (3,379) (2,627) 6,473 (4,950) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 1,793 1,380 (3,547) 3,158 Loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges — (39) — (185) Income taxes relating to derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges — 11 — 50 Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of

earnings (1,586) (1,275) 2,926 (1,927)









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation (5,005) (1,047) (1,288) (1,080) Return on retirement plan assets 1,235 (1,363) (167) (1,715) Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets 998 649 385 752 Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (2,772) (1,761) (1,070) (2,043)









Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (19) — (19) — Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 5 — 5 — Total share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes (14) — (14) —









Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income taxes (4,372) (3,036) 1,842 (3,970) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 243 3,070 1,227 (6,795)









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 241 2,902 976 (6,912) Non-controlling interest 2 168 251 117 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 243 3,070 1,227 (6,795)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at

June 27,

2020 As at

December 31,

2019



$ $









Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 18,449 22,608

Trade and other receivables 120,663 156,228

Contract assets 23,887 10,593

Current income tax assets 11,475 6,028

Inventories 14,357 12,569

Prepaid expenses and other 10,863 5,129



199,694 213,155









Equity accounted investments 39,244 42,349

Property, plant and equipment 193,993 184,304

Right-of-use assets 109,946 89,581

Goodwill 149,109 140,617

Intangible assets 40,940 40,735

Non-current assets 2,549 2,417

Non-current financial assets 7,373 8,829

Deferred income tax assets 14,005 12,751

Total assets 756,853 734,738









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 73,987 86,217

Contract liabilities 14,789 5,356

Current income tax liabilities 4,811 3,131

Dividends payable 1,258 1,245

Current portion of lease liabilities 11,748 9,820

Current portion of long-term debt 9,062 9,390



115,655 115,159









Lease liabilities 99,853 81,495

Long-term debt 173,013 168,510

Deferred income tax liabilities 21,952 21,156

Post-employment benefit obligations 20,306 18,383

Contract liabilities 2,733 2,933

Non-current liabilities 44,402 46,088

Total liabilities 477,914 453,724









Equity





Share capital 45,663 40,222

Share capital to be issued 4,906 9,811

Retained earnings 214,902 220,641

Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,574 9,697

Equity attributable to owners of the Company 278,045 280,371









Non-controlling interest 894 643

Total equity 278,939 281,014









Total liabilities and equity 756,853 734,738

















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



























Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interest Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811

9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

















(Loss) profit for the period — —

— (831) (831) 216 (615)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of

foreign operations — —

6,438 — 6,438 35 6,473 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as

hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

(3,547) — (3,547) — (3,547) Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on

retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— (1,070) (1,070) — (1,070) Share of other comprehensive (loss) of equity

accounted investments, net of income taxes — —

(14) — (14) — (14) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — —

2,877 (1,901) 976 251 1,227

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (543) (543) — (543) Repurchase of Class A shares (3) —

— (140) (143) — (143) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 539 —

— (563) (24) — (24) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,905 (4,905)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 45 45 — 45 Other dividend — —

— (121) (121) — (121) Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (1,380) (1,380) — (1,380) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,136) (1,136) — (1,136) Balance as at June 27, 2020 45,663 4,906

12,574 214,902 278,045 894 278,939











































Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Continued)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interest Total equity

$ $ $ $ $ $ $















Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 12,061 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389















Loss (profit) for the period — — — (2,963) (2,963) 138 (2,825)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Currency translation differences arising on translation of

foreign operations — — (4,929) — (4,929) (21) (4,950) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — — 3,158 — 3,158 — 3,158 Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — — — (2,043) (2,043) — (2,043) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (135) — (135) — (135) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — — (1,906) (5,006) (6,912) 117 (6,795)















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — — — (390) (390) — (390) Repurchase of Class A shares (4) — — (274) (278) — (278) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 433 — — (739) (306) — (306) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — (1,341) (1,341) — (1,341) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (1,080) (1,080) — (1,080) Balance as at June 29, 2019 40,351 9,811 10,155 191,574 251,891 2,308 254,199



















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the six months ended

June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019

$ $





Operating activities



Loss for the period (615) (2,825) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 26,645 30,577 Cash generated from operations 26,030 27,752 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 3,600 1,520 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (471) (502) Settlement of provisions (243) (65) Changes in non-cash working capital items 13,677 (11,137) Income taxes paid (4,799) (7,868)

37,794 9,700





Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans — (13,577) Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost 36,655 62,298 Repayment of long-term debt (36,123) (26,992) Repayment of lease liabilities (6,797) (4,830) Interest paid (5,184) (5,349) Issuance of Class B shares 190 258 Repurchase of Class A shares (143) (278) Repurchase of Class B shares (718) (862) Dividends paid on Class A shares (1,380) (1,341) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,124) (1,067)

(14,624) 8,260





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (9,742) (21,886) Acquisition of intangible assets (84) (39) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 185 297 Business combinations (16,457) — Repayment of due to shareholders (121) (5,386) Interest received 114 163 Repayment of other non-current financial assets 110 104 Repayment of other non-current liabilities — (190) Acquisition of other non-current assets (327) (271) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 49 90

(26,273) (27,118)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,103) (9,158) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 22,608 15,393 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations (1,056) 1,181 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 18,449 7,416





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 835 2,627





Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 504 298

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345

