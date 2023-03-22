LOGISTEC Announces 2022 Year-End Results: A Year of Remarkable Achievements and Financial Results Français
Mar 22, 2023, 14:07 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a leading marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pursuing its long-term sustainable growth strategy, LOGISTEC was able to report historic results surpassing an all-time high in an economic context favorable to our activities.
2022 Highlights
- Consolidated revenue reached $897.6 million, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $142.1 million, up $21.3 million;
- Total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, up 19.1%;
"The year of LOGISTEC's 70th anniversary was a memorable one for its record results, outstanding performance and remarkable innovations," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. "LOGISTEC is well-positioned for sustainable growth with financial strength, diversification, a unique business model, an extensive North American terminal network and innovative environmental technologies. I am grateful to all the members of our team, our customers and our partners for their continuous support, collaboration, trust and loyalty."
"Our 2022 financial performance once again exceeds our expectations on key financial metrics for the year," added Carl Delisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of LOGISTEC. "Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of our people, thought-out diversifications, organic growth and strategic acquisitions over the last few years, LOGISTEC has continued to build a more resilient platform while expanding our reach, scope and expertise to our customers."
2022 Results – Strong Financial Performance
Consolidated revenue totaled $897.6 million in 2022, an increase of $153.9 million or 20.7% over fiscal 2021. More importantly, we achieved record adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expense ("Adjusted EBITDA") (1) of $142.1 million and a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $53.5 million, a first in our history. These earnings also led us to achieve another milestone: earnings per share ("EPS") above $4.00 per share, with total diluted earnings per share computing at $4.12 per share.
The marine services segment handled record volumes in response to high demand in the supply chain and delivered great results with 2022 revenue closing at $565.8 million, compared to $427.0 million, an increase of 32.5% over 2021. Operations expanded at Lemont (IL), a strategic gateway to the greater Chicago area markets and other Midwest states. We strengthened our partnerships with key ports, signing long-term agreements across our network.
The environmental services segment produced revenue reaching $331.7 million for 2022, up 4.7% from $316.7 million from the prior year. Revenue was driven by our recent acquisition of American Process Group, which contributed to a full year of revenue in 2022.
LOGISTEC reported a profit for the year of $54.0 million, of which $53.5 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $4.12, of which $3.95 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $4.34 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.
|
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.
Outlook
In today's environment, as both our business segments evolve, adapt and grow, we will leverage the strength of our network of marine terminals to support reliable and sustainable supply chains and help our customers solve their most complex environmental challenges. Our 2022 results served as clear evidence of the resiliency of our business and the benefits of our focused strategy. Both segments offer solutions to capitalize on growth opportunities in response to current market trends and key environmental imperatives.
LOGISTEC has a history of continuous growth for over 70 years. In the last 10 years, the marine services segment, a mature industry, has grown revenue at an impressive 14.7% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). LOGISTEC is a leader in handling dimensional parts such as wind energy components. The safe handling of over-dimensional cargoes is growing fast and our experts in the field are recognized internationally as the best terminal operators, by the International Heavy Lift Awards. We remain confident that our customers, partners and communities will present us with great opportunities to support resilient supply chains.
On the environmental front, our customers and communities are facing unprecedented challenges. From extreme weather events, aging drinking water infrastructure, water scarcity, our customers are looking for unique solutions for an increasingly complex set of issues. Our team has the expertise to play an important role in accelerating solution delivery. We believe that our environmental team is also in a great position to perform, with a strong order book to start 2023 and new business opportunities.
In 2023, we enter a new strategic cycle with good momentum. Fuelled by our successful achievements and our long-term vision, we will keep building on our strong foundation. In this context, we believe that we are well positioned to support a fluid and resilient supply chain and make a significant impact on building resilient and vibrant communities.
About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
Non-IFRS measure
Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.
The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the year to adjusted EBITDA:
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
2022
$
|
2021
$
|
Profit for the year
|
54,002
|
45,624
|
PLUS:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
56,196
|
49,100
|
Net finance expense
|
14,816
|
10,562
|
Income taxes
|
10,804
|
10,471
|
Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement
|
6,276
|
5,064
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
142,094
|
120,821
Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|
2022
$
|
2021
$
|
Revenue
|
897,565
|
743,703
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(429,458)
|
(363,331)
|
Equipment and supplies expense
|
(247,002)
|
(187,225)
|
Operating expense
|
(61,555)
|
(50,095)
|
Other expenses
|
(38,753)
|
(33,327)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
(56,196)
|
(49,100)
|
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
|
18,760
|
10,084
|
Other losses
|
(3,739)
|
(4,052)
|
Operating profit
|
79,622
|
66,657
|
Finance expense
|
(15,429)
|
(11,103)
|
Finance income
|
613
|
541
|
Profit before income taxes
|
64,806
|
56,095
|
Income taxes
|
(10,804)
|
(10,471)
|
Profit for the year
|
54,002
|
45,624
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
53,543
|
45,364
|
Non-controlling interest
|
459
|
260
|
Profit for the year
|
54,002
|
45,624
|
Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)
|
3.98
|
3.34
|
Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)
|
4.38
|
3.68
|
Diluted earnings per Class A share
|
3.95
|
3.31
|
Diluted earnings per Class B share
|
4.34
|
3.64
|
(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share").
|
(2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars)
|
2022
|
2021
|
$
|
$
|
Profit for the year
|
54,002
|
45,624
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
12,477
|
848
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
|
(4,260)
|
521
|
Income taxes relating to unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
|
430
|
(121)
|
Gain (loss) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
2,101
|
(235)
|
Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
(431)
|
62
|
Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
10,317
|
1,075
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligations
|
8,733
|
5,178
|
Return on retirement plan assets
|
(3,452)
|
1,034
|
Income taxes on remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets
|
(1,420)
|
(1,646)
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
3,861
|
4,566
|
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
312
|
318
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
(83)
|
(84)
|
Total share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
229
|
234
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income taxes
|
14,407
|
5,875
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
68,409
|
51,499
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
67,853
|
51,240
|
Non-controlling interest
|
556
|
259
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
68,409
|
51,499
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
December 31,
$
|
As at
December 31,
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
36,043
|
37,530
|
Trade and other receivables
|
198,247
|
183,322
|
Contract assets
|
14,912
|
7,517
|
Current income tax assets
|
11,245
|
7,597
|
Inventories
|
20,000
|
16,830
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
8,756
|
10,437
|
289,203
|
263,233
|
Equity accounted investments
|
46,140
|
46,311
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
234,602
|
207,321
|
Right-of-use assets
|
167,274
|
135,049
|
Goodwill
|
187,430
|
182,706
|
Intangible assets
|
36,807
|
41,043
|
Non-current assets
|
2,030
|
2,448
|
Post-employment benefit assets
|
1,264
|
—
|
Non-current financial assets
|
6,114
|
5,902
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
12,808
|
14,958
|
Total assets
|
983,672
|
898,971
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
—
|
8,600
|
Trade and other payables
|
128,019
|
127,044
|
Contract liabilities
|
11,107
|
14,801
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
5,095
|
10,442
|
Dividends payable
|
1,574
|
1,338
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
18,662
|
15,775
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
10,925
|
3,427
|
175,382
|
181,427
|
Lease liabilities
|
157,500
|
125,249
|
Long-term debt
|
224,110
|
191,927
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
24,604
|
25,684
|
Post-employment benefit obligations
|
13,690
|
16,212
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,733
|
2,133
|
Non-current liabilities
|
25,562
|
40,730
|
Total liabilities
|
622,581
|
583,362
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
49,443
|
50,889
|
Retained earnings
|
290,773
|
254,621
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
19,271
|
9,051
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
359,487
|
314,561
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,604
|
1,048
|
Total equity
|
361,091
|
315,609
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
983,672
|
898,971
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share
$
|
Retained earnings
$
|
Accumulated
other comprehensive
income
$
|
Total
$
|
Non-controlling interest
$
|
Total equity
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2022
|
50,889
|
254,621
|
9,051
|
314,561
|
1,048
|
315,609
|
Profit for the year
|
—
|
53,543
|
—
|
53,543
|
459
|
54,002
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
12,380
|
12,380
|
97
|
12,477
|
Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(3,830)
|
(3,830)
|
—
|
(3,830)
|
Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes
|
—
|
3,861
|
—
|
3,861
|
—
|
3,861
|
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
—
|
229
|
—
|
229
|
—
|
229
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
1,670
|
1,670
|
—
|
1,670
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
—
|
57,633
|
10,220
|
67,853
|
556
|
68,409
|
Net remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
(7,872)
|
—
|
(7,872)
|
—
|
(7,872)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
683
|
—
|
—
|
683
|
—
|
683
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(2,129)
|
(8,101)
|
—
|
(10,230)
|
—
|
(10,230)
|
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan
|
—
|
683
|
—
|
683
|
—
|
683
|
Other dividend
|
—
|
(394)
|
—
|
(394)
|
—
|
(394)
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
(3,183)
|
—
|
(3,183)
|
—
|
(3,183)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
(2,614)
|
—
|
(2,614)
|
—
|
(2,614)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2022
|
49,443
|
290,773
|
19,271
|
359,487
|
1,604
|
361,091
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital issued
$
|
Share
$
|
Retained
$
|
Accumulated
other comprehensive
income
$
|
Total
$
|
Non-
$
|
Total equity
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2021
|
45,575
|
4,906
|
242,358
|
7,943
|
300,782
|
789
|
301,571
|
Profit for the year
|
—
|
—
|
45,364
|
—
|
45,364
|
260
|
45,624
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
849
|
849
|
(1)
|
848
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
400
|
400
|
—
|
400
|
Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
4,566
|
—
|
4,566
|
—
|
4,566
|
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
202
|
32
|
234
|
—
|
234
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(173)
|
(173)
|
—
|
(173)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
—
|
—
|
50,132
|
1,108
|
51,240
|
259
|
51,499
|
Remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
—
|
(32,403)
|
—
|
(32,403)
|
—
|
(32,403)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
515
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
515
|
—
|
515
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(107)
|
—
|
(444)
|
—
|
(551)
|
—
|
(551)
|
Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder
|
4,906
|
(4,906)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan
|
—
|
—
|
364
|
—
|
364
|
—
|
364
|
Other dividend
|
—
|
—
|
(170)
|
—
|
(170)
|
—
|
(170)
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
(2,828)
|
—
|
(2,828)
|
—
|
(2,828)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2021
|
50,889
|
—
|
254,621
|
9,051
|
314,561
|
1,048
|
315,609
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2022
$
|
2021
$
|
Operating activities
|
Profit for the year
|
54,002
|
45,624
|
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
|
68,040
|
64,265
|
Cash generated from operations
|
122,042
|
109,889
|
Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|
19,160
|
8,859
|
Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans
|
(675)
|
(1,022)
|
Settlement of provisions
|
(396)
|
(865)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
(20,900)
|
(27,556)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(20,553)
|
(9,719)
|
98,678
|
79,586
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term bank loans
|
(8,565)
|
8,600
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs
|
139,661
|
91,681
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(108,130)
|
(63,601)
|
Repayment of other non-current liabilities
|
—
|
(2,635)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(15,685)
|
(13,384)
|
Repayment of due to a non-controlling interest
|
(19,086)
|
—
|
Interest paid
|
(15,043)
|
(11,508)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
221
|
130
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(10,230)
|
(551)
|
Dividends paid on Class A shares
|
(3,040)
|
(2,794)
|
Dividends paid on Class B shares
|
(2,521)
|
(2,343)
|
(42,418)
|
3,595
|
Investing activities
|
Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest
|
(10,060)
|
(170)
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(52,146)
|
(44,306)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(347)
|
(117)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
2,434
|
699
|
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
(3,338)
|
(50,390)
|
Interest received
|
375
|
576
|
Acquisition of other non-current assets
|
(1,274)
|
(632)
|
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets
|
410
|
84
|
Cash received on other non-current financial assets
|
2,579
|
1,398
|
(61,367)
|
(92,858)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,107)
|
(9,677)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
37,530
|
46,778
|
Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies
|
of foreign operations
|
3,620
|
429
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
36,043
|
37,530
For further information: Carl Delisle, cpa auditor, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2390
