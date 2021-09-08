Vincent Godcharles acquires Logient and joins Oliva Capital as partner

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After more than six years on the executive team of Logient, which has nearly 200 employees, Vincent Godcharles is buying out all shares and stepping into the dual role of president and Chief Executive Officer. At 37, the CPA and entrepreneur has multiplied Logient's revenues to more than $20 million today, attracting attention from the Montreal IT market in recent years. The 7 acquisitions he has completed since he joined the firm have positioned Logient as the go-to in its field.

A grand slam

Vincent Godcharles scored big with this move, acquiring Logient and joining Oliva Capital as partner in the same stroke. "I'm thrilled to be able to bolster our position as the one-stop shop for digital and technology solutions for businesses and set us on track for even faster growth, both organic and inorganic," he said. By joining Oliva Capital, Godcharles is ensuring years of financial and strategic support for Logient while preserving the organization's leadership and DNA.

Logient and Oliva Capital: Quebec Inc. for the win

This 2-part transaction is 100% made in Quebec, keeping the equity in the province to stimulate the local economy and jobs market. While a number of international firms had their eye on Logient, the business decided to go against the current and make the smart decision to remain independent—and Quebec-owned.

By joining forces, Logient and Oliva Capital will have the perfect combination of culture and leadership to push the boundaries of innovation even further. They will also be able to stay people-focused, without having their hands tied by profitability requirements alone, while benefiting from being associated with the ecosystem created by Oliva Capital.

As for Oliva Capital, the 3-year-old group of Quebec entrepreneurs is expanding its portfolio further into the tech sector. "The connection between Vincent and the other partner was natural after more than 15 years of professional and personal experience together. Logient and Vincent have lent their expertise on a number of projects in Oliva Capital's ecosystem. With Vincent joining our ranks, we're adding a visionary leader with a brilliant track record and a singular strategic sense," said Khan Chau, partner at Oliva Capital. "We're proud that Logient's growth and future development will be supported by Oliva Capital, right here in Quebec. And we're excited to see the impact on the local economy and jobs market!" said Vincent Godcharles. As part of the Oliva Capital ecosystem, Logient will have what it needs to achieve its ambitions.

People are the priority at Logient

Vincent Godcharles has always put clients and employees at the center of his decision-making, and he plans to continue to do so as President. The team has rallied behind his vision to offer application-based business solutions designed to meet the needs of today's enterprises. This vision will only strengthen over the coming years, as the new president has ideas to spare to expand Logient's offering, and plans to grow from 200 employees today to 500 employees and $50 million in revenue.

About Logient

Founded in Montreal in 2000, Logient is the only independent company in the Quebec market that offers such a diverse range of software solutions under one roof, from development to integration to consulting and management, adapted to the individual needs of each client. Efficiency, effectiveness, and a commitment to building lasting business relationships are the keys to delivering quality services and rigorously managed projects at Logient.

About Oliva Capital

Oliva Capital is a holding company founded in 2019 by Quebec entrepreneurs. Its ecosystem employs more than 450 people and its mission is to create sustainable value for the businesses in which it invests. Oliva Capital operates in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Asia.

SOURCE Logient

For further information: Karine Vézina, Bicom, [email protected]

Related Links

www.logient.com

