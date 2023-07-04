Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association Unveils New Look with Support from Digital Convergence

LOGAN LAKE, BC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association (LLMHA), located in the Highland Valley region of British Columbia's interior, recently announced their new name—the Logan Lake Renegades. Digital Convergence, the digital transformation consultancy headquartered in the same region, stepped forward to support the association in its rebranding efforts. Along with a $30,000 donation toward purchasing new jerseys for the Logan Lake Renegades, Digital Convergence also provided in-kind services supporting new logo concept creation.

When asked why the company decided to support a local minor hockey, Founder and CEO Aaron McGowan said, "Our admiration for the LLMHA and its unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship in Logan Lake has inspired us to extend our support in a meaningful and impactful way."

Why support Minor Hockey

Sports bring people together, growing and strengthening connections within communities. For hockey towns like Logan Lake, minor hockey provides youth with opportunities to participate and become part of something bigger than themselves. They teach the youngest members of their community what it means to belong and how to make others feel welcome.

Beyond that, minor league sports empower children to discover their own strengths and capabilities. They also teach skills and values that help individuals succeed in other areas of life. Examples of such include sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership, integrity, empathy, grit, and determination.

Minor sports teams are volunteer-based organizations that thrive with the support of local residents and businesses. They provide an invaluable service for local youth to channel their energy into something beneficial for themselves and the community.

About Logan Lake Minor Hockey

Serving a town of just over 2,000 people, the Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association gives local youth a chance to grow into their best selves on and off the ice.

Whether participants are looking to join hockey competitively or recreationally, the team helps them develop the confidence and self esteem they need to succeed. Above all, youth who participate in Logan Lake Minor Hockey are instilled with the values of honesty, integrity, and respect—values that strengthen character and help young people grow into good community leaders.

"As a teen, playing hockey had a significant positive impact on my upbringing. Looking back now, I realize the lessons I learned have contributed to shaping my character and ability to tackle any challenges head on, from both on and off the ice. As a parent now myself, I'm grateful for minor sports and organizations like the Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association. They present the opportunity not just for my children, but those in the community, to learn similar lessons and grow into good members of the community." says Aaron McGowan, CEO of Digital Convergence.

Jarrod Gaudry, LLMHA's Referee-in-chief says, "Logan Lake Minor Hockey Association is thrilled to accept this generous support from Digital Convergence, making our rebrand possible."

About Digital Convergence

Digital Convergence is a digital consultancy that empowers industry-leading organizations to reimagine the way they work and what they can achieve. Through digital transformation, the consultancy enables clients in highly-regulated and compliance-driven sectors to refocus on the big picture and reach for higher goals. Digital Convergence believes in delivering enduring solutions that enable organizations and people to thrive and do their best work.

